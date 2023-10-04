Hot 10 Music Group Unveils the Cream of the Crop: The Top 10 Artists on Their Roster

Music is a powerful tool and outlet for creativity, especially among the artists signed by Hot 10 Music Group, N.C. A&T’s record label.

Created to help new artists network and work on their craft, Hot 10 hosts events and provides studio time for artists and cyphers.

The music group produces up-and-coming artists from several HBCU campuses including A&T, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Spelman College and more.

On Sept.16, Hot 10 dropped their list of the top ten artists on their label for the upcoming year.

The selection process was done through a post on their Instagram page. Users tagged their favorite artists in the comments and the top 20 were selected.

Those top 20 artists then filled out a form describing them as an artist and from there, the list is narrowed to 15.

For the final selection, Hot 10 hosted a showcase to select the 10 artists named as the best at their craft.

Artists like Colby Cash, Ryli Ray, Pl Miike, A$antana, Darius King, EnviMe, FendiFrvr, Ky Symone, Leeko Staccs, and $hmoney are a few rappers among the list of current top ten artists.

From opportunities of exposure and networking, the artists seem to enjoy all that Hot 10 has to offer.

“It’s a blessing I love being on here, [1891 label] I was doing it last season and it’s just a lot of opportunities that come with it and I’m just really thankful to be a part of it,” said EnviMe.

Each artist on the label has a different sound and style. EnviMe is from Rochester, NY and has been rapping since she was a kid. Hot 10 has provided her with an environment to practice her craft and perfect her sound.

“It really took me a little minute to really get my sound and know what I specifically wanted to do, the kind of music I wanted to make and what I wanted to make music about,” Envime shared.

The label also helps artists gain publicity for their platform on campus.

Students around campus listen to the artists on the label and this provides artists a space to promote their existing and new music.

Alika Enoch, a freshman chemistry student from Raleigh, NC, enjoys listening to $hmoney.

“$hmoney has a song he just put out, “Treasure,” I think that’s what it’s called, I really like it,” Enoch said.

Supporting Black creatives is important, especially those just starting in their craft, and Hot 10 creates a space for artists to chase their dreams and achieve their goals.

A$antana believes that to make it in the music industry you have to advocate for yourself and stay consistent.

“Consistency is key 100% you cannot be great at anything in this world if you do not stay consistent. So don’t give up on yourself just make sure you’re constantly trying to find new sounds, make new music…keep doing work regardless,” A$antana said.

To find out more about these artists and upcoming Hot 10 events make sure to visit their page @hot10musicgroup on Instagram.