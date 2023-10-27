Woman-Owned Business Strike and Flame Gives Greensboro a Flicker of Light

The idea to start the first candle-making bar in Greensboro began with a dirty air filter.

The owner and creative director of Strike and Flame, Tiffany Phelps, couldn’t believe that her candles were polluting her air filters until she discovered the real culprit: paraffin wax.

“So, essentially, we were just breathing harmful chemicals or gasoline. I did not want my son to breathe in those chemicals, but I could not give up candles. Candles are my thing,” Phelps said.

Phelps considers the scent of candles to be cherished memories, and every burn is a glimpse of her life.

In 2014, soy candles were hard to find until Phelps found a vendor who sold wax. She got the idea to make candles from 100% soybean wax and scoured the internet for inspiration.

She began experimenting with using pots and pans to melt her favorite waxes. She faithfully experimented for three years and realized that much science went into creating eco-friendly, skin-safe, and accurate-smelling candles.

“A lot of times, my candles would burn, but sometimes they would not burn, but I would always give them to my family and friends,” Phelps said.

Her passion for candles was evident in her persistence, and her family and friends encouraged her to take her passion to the next level when she realized people wanted to learn from her.

In 2018, Phelps started her online store to build a customer base. The name “Strike and Flame,” came to her in a dream.

Phelps, who loves people and values local communities, wanted to allow people to create memories through scents in a city where interactive-based businesses still need to be improved.

She believes every space should reflect one’s style, and the aroma should represent them.

Strike and Flame’s brick and mortar location opened in 2022 on 2158 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.

Whenever a customer wants to customize a scent, if they can’t find one to their liking, Phelps rolls up her sleeves and heads to the lab to curate the perfect scent.

Phelp’s staff includes scent specialists who are college students, with one high schooler, Trinity Wilson.

Wilson, a senior at Page High School, enjoys seeing people’s smiles when they have an experience that makes them feel like they can come in and let their hair down.

“I love working at Strike and Flame because I love people, and I love getting to help our customers make candles,” Wilson said. “I also feel like the staff and I have a family and bond well outside the shop.”

Chasity Chanel is a first-year nursing major at Winston-Salem State University, and she loves meeting the new people who come in for a pouring session.

“I love to see how their choice of scents differ from others and why; I also think having a good relationship with my co-workers has made Strike and Flame more of an experience for me,” Chanel said.

After being greeted by the staff, customers can grab a clipboard, sniff over 50 fragrances from the wall of scents, and choose nine that make them feel good. Patrons find the best vessel for them, set wicks inside, and mix the blends.

Customers can control the scent rations, curate a custom fragrance, and pour their waxes into the vessel. The entire in-store experience takes about 45-60 minutes; however customers can move through the process as quickly as they like.

The experience starts at $40 and increases based on the size of the desired vessel. Every session includes complimentary champagne and cookies; customers can add a Charcuterie Cup at checkout.

To book a candle-making session for your best buds or significant other, visit the website and make a reservation.

Candles, room mist, car diffusers and accessories can also be purchased at www.strikeflame.com.