Exclusive: HBCU Roundtable for upcoming film The Color Purple

An adaptation of the Broadway musical version of The Color Purple will be released on Christmas day for everyone to enjoy.

The classic story and the musical adaptation are based on the novel by Alice Walker, and this modern take on the cultural phenomenon, touches on themes of independence, finding one’s voice, having a community and so much more; all while serenading viewers with a fresh and diverse selection of musical tracks.

Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the film features a star-studded cast with some new faces. From familiar faces like Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia, Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks and Corey Hawkins to new and fresh talent like Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Jon Batiste and H.E.R on the screen.

The A&T Register had the incredible opportunity to participate in an HBCU roundtable with some of the cast and crew of The Color Purple. Our Editor-in-Chief spoke with the director, Bazawule, about his work with the film and specifically how it has impacted his life moving forward.

Blitz Bazawule Interview with The A&T Register

Bazawule touched on how the film highlights the importance of recognizing generational trauma and its impact on a family and a community.

“My hope is that it also opens up conversations [among] young people to talk about what generational trauma looks like and how trauma that is borrowed and that is carried on can be destructive. And I think that’s what this movie does a great job of showing, that a lot of these problems far precede us,” he shared.

Bazawule, who was born in Ghana, also spoke about how this film brought him back to his time in Ghana where he dreamed of a future as a filmmaker. The process of making this film allowed him to reconnect with his roots and heritage more as a director.

To hear more about Bazawule’s work with The Color Purple and about how working on this film has impacted his life today, you can watch the full interview.

The A&T Register was also able to participate in a roundtable with the talented actress Phylicia Pearl Mpasi.

Mpasi plays young Celie in the film and she explained how this role is a dream come true for her. She has previously worked on Broadway for the national tour of Disney’s The Lion King and this role is just a testament to the talent she has shown.

She hopes The Color Purple will live on as an example of the necessity and worth there is in Black films and in Black people being at the forefront of telling their own stories in an industry that tries to place them in a box.

“I think the world needs to embrace Black women and see them as the heroes that they are, and I think our film shows that,” Mpasi shared.

From a manifested dream come true, to a conversation with Oprah, Mpasi has truly made this her year.

You can also watch Mpasi’s full interview here.

The Color Purple will be released on December 25, coming in at the perfect time for a family night out. It is the best present for people to watch a film full of heartwarming and yet very real themes of sisterhood, resilience, discovering yourself, great music, and just overall a film about the strength of a community and the strength that is deep inside you.

Tickets are now on sale.