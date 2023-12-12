The holiday season is here. If you’re looking for new or old favorite Christmas movies, this list of just a few of the best Black Christmas movies should most certainly be on your list of movies to watch this year.

Almost Christmas (2016)

Walter Meyer (Danny Glover) is a retired mechanic who lost the love of his life one year earlier. Now that the holiday season is here, he invites his daughters Rachel (Gabrielle Union) and Cheryl (Kimberly Elise) and sons Christian (Romany Malco) and Evan (Jessie T. Usher) to his house for a traditional celebration. Poor Walter soon realizes that if his bickering children and the rest of the family can spend five days together under the same roof, it will truly be a Christmas miracle.

This Christmas (2007)

At holiday time, family matriarch Ma’Dere Whitfield (Loretta Devine) assembles her large brood for their first reunion in four years. However, family ties show signs of strain when various secrets come to light, especially concerning Marine Claude’s (Columbus Short) true military status, Quentin’s (Idris Elba) debts and teenage Baby’s (Chris Brown) secret plans to become a singer.

Best Man Holiday (2013)

Nearly 15 years after they were last together as a group, college friends Lance (Morris Chestnut), Harper (Taye Diggs), Candace (Regina Hall), Quentin (Terrence Howard), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), Jordan (Nia Long), Murch (Harold Perrineau), and Mia (Monica Calhoun) finally reunite over the Christmas holidays. Though much has changed in their lives, the friends discover just how easy it is for long-forgotten rivalries and passionate romances to be reignited.

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

A cleric begins to doubt himself and is visited by an angel. The heavenly emissary is supposed to help the good reverend over his midlife crisis, but he is distracted by the cleric’s lovely young wife. A remake with gospel music of the `The Bishop’s Wife.’

Black Nativity (2013)

Langston (Jacob Latimore), a Baltimore teen raised by a single mother (Jennifer Hudson), travels to New York City to spend the Christmas holiday with estranged relatives, the Rev. Cornell Cobbs (Forest Whitaker) and his wife, Aretha (Angela Bassett). However, Langston soon finds that Cobbs has strict rules, and the youth is unwilling to follow them. Instead, he sets out on a return journey to his mother and sees the value of faith, healing and family along the way.

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Nancy (Gabrielle Union), a divorced mother of three, feels especially lonely during the holidays. Sensing her sadness, Nancy’s youngest daughter, Emily (Khail Bryant), plans to make her mom happy again. She asks Benjamin (Morris Chestnut), a department store Santa Claus, to compliment Nancy. And Benjamin, a struggling songwriter, knows exactly the right words to say.

Holiday Rush (2019)

A hit Netflix film bringing Yuletide joy, starring Romany Malco, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Darlene Love, tells the story of a widowed radio DJ being fired and how he and his four spoiled children must leave their lives of luxury behind and move in with his aunt just before Christmas.

A Madea Christmas (2013)

Madea (Tyler Perry) accompanies her niece, Eileen (Anna Maria Horsford), to the small town of Buck Tussel to pay a surprise visit to Eileen’s daughter, Lacey (Tika Sumpter), who has refused to come home for Christmas. Lacey is avoiding her judgmental mother because she has secretly married Connor (Chad Michael Murray), a white classmate from college. When Eileen and Madea arrive at Lacey’s farm, she tells them that Connor is an employee, but her lie soon spins out of control.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)

Another hit Netflix film starring Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, and Phylicia Rashad, tells the story of how decades after his trusted apprentice betrayed him, a once-joyful toymaker finds new love when his kind and curious granddaughter comes into his life.

Last Holiday (2006)

The discovery that she has a terminal illness prompts introverted saleswoman Georgia Byrd (Queen Latifah) to reflect on what she realizes has been an overly cautious life. So, Georgia withdraws her life savings and jets off to Europe, where she lives like a millionaire. Upbeat and passionate, Georgia charms everybody she meets, including renowned Chef Didier (Gérard Depardieu). Her longtime crush Sean Matthews is the only one missing from her new life (LL Cool J).