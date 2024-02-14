Fighting maternal deaths: A&T alumna opens Greensboro’s first ultrasound studio

On Feb. 1, A&T alumna, Courtney Hall opened Bump. Baby. Bliss. She is making history as the first Black woman to own and operate a doula, counseling, and ultrasound studio in downtown Greensboro, breaking barriers in the maternal health field.

A study done by the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) in 2022 found that Black women were less likely to be aware of doula care services. 37% of Black women indicated they felt knowledgeable about doula care, compared to 87% of white women.

Bump. Baby. Bliss. has been in operation for nine years; Hall held consultations online, in her home, and sometimes in coffee shops.

Hall says that a lot came with having her first child; breastfeeding was a challenge. She was very “unmotivated and no longer wanted to do it without support.”

“I just remember thinking, ‘This is a beautiful experience, but in what ways can I support other women in this area,” Hall said.

Bump. Baby. Bliss.

Bump. Baby. Bliss. is a one-stop shop for all of your pre and postpartum needs. The studio provides various services, including perinatal therapy, delivery classes, early DNA gender testing, placenta encapsulation, 2D, 3D, and 4D ultrasounds, breastfeeding support, and mentorship.

Education and Emotional Support

Hall stresses that doulas can provide accessible information to women on risk factors and warning signs during pregnancy and healthy choices to optimize maternal and infant outcomes.

Janiya Williams, clinical instructor of the Pathway 2 Human Lactation Training Program believes that Hall’s initiative in launching a business targeting women with a support system exemplifies our community’s commitment to fostering positive change.

“I proposed a synergistic partnership between the A&T Lactation Clinic and Courtney’s ultrasound studio, aimed at bridging crucial gaps in prenatal education, support, and mental health services,” Williams said.

“By uniting our efforts, we are committed to reducing the disparities that adversely affect maternal health outcomes, paving the way for a more inclusive and healthier community,” Williams concluded.

Affirmation and Advocacy

A doula can offer reassurance to women with unclear and unsettling symptoms that need to be addressed and can address them on their behalf when they attend clinical consultations.

Students like Amileon Williams, a senior nursing major, looking to break barriers in the maternal world, believe that affirmation may be particularly beneficial for populations experiencing disparities in maternity care.

“As a future Black nurse, I am so passionate about Black maternal health, giving women the best experience, and promoting the best outcomes for them and their babies,” Amileon Williams said.

With plans to expand her business, and collaborate with A&T, Bump. Baby. Bliss. not only fosters positive relationships and support for the lactation clinic and the university but it also serves as a beacon of empowerment for marginalized communities, illustrating our collective determination to improve maternal health outcomes.

The studio is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment visit bumpbabybliss.com.