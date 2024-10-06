Big Bounce America is coming to Greensboro

The world’s largest traveling inflatable event, Big Bounce America, is in Greensboro from Oct. 4 through Oct. 6.

Big Bounce America was launched in 2017 by its two Scottish creators, Cameron Craig and Graham Ferguson after they built the world’s largest bounce house in August of that same year. The 32-foot-tall inflatable castle built by the pair set a world record and immediately began making headlines.

Since its opening, Big Bounce America has grown from hosting 15 events annually to 70 at the business’ peak in 2019.

While this is their first time hosting an event in Greensboro, there are several A&T students who are no strangers to Big Bounce America and all the fun it brings.

“It’s a great activity whether you want to challenge yourself in the obstacle courses or just vibe and jump around in the various bouncy houses,” said Dylan Burney, a junior pre-law student.

Burney attended one of Big Bounce America’s events in Atlanta, GA.

“There is something there for everyone so don’t be afraid to try all of the different activities. They also had lots of cute places to take pictures! Big Bounce is definitely a vibe,” she added.

A&T students can look forward to enjoying the 24,000 square feet of inflatable attractions available at the Shooting Star Horse Farm and restore a sense of nostalgia from when they were kids.

Junior psychology student Samaria Edwards shared an experience from when her family attended an event.

“They said it was an exciting experience and it was very active and they enjoyed it,” she said. “I would like to go, and experience reliving my childhood.”

Uniquely, Big Bounce America has sessions for younger children to have fun and enjoy the array of activities, while also offering ticket options for families and an exclusive session exclusively for adult participants.

This means that you can swing by with friends and enjoy a full session of fun activities, both in and outside of the bounce houses all day long.

For a three-hour time slot, tickets are set at $45 for adults and are available for purchase via the Big Bounce America website.

The next stop on the tour after Greensboro is Savannah, GA from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13.