N.C. A&T alum helps Greensboro community “find their footing” through dance and mental health advocacy

N.C. A&T alumna Armani Bennet gives back to the Greensboro community through her dance company, Find Your Footing.

Bennett established Find Your Footing in February of 2023 and has been on the move ever since. The recent A&T graduate offers a variety of classes for ages three and up, including private and group sessions, clinicians’ workshops, and heels and contemporary classes.

Bennett’s mission is to provide a safe space for the Greensboro community and promote healthy ways to deal with everyday challenges.

“I created it during a time when I was very stressed out about my classes,” Bennett said. “I was anxious about what I was going to do after graduating.”

After graduating from A&T in May of 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, she is currently pursuing her master’s degree while promoting a healthy outlet for self-expression.

Studying psychology pushed her to create an environment that promoted positive physical and mental health practices. With a deep passion for dancing and mental health advocacy, Bennett wanted to combine two things she held close to her heart.

“I grew a passion for dancing because it was my sense of therapy,” Bennett expressed. “It continues to serve as therapy for me, and I want to share the healing aspects I have learned from dance with the greater Greensboro community.”

Bennett started dancing at age three and developed an extensive background in various dance styles. Her interest was initially sparked by her mother’s background in ballet, tap, and jazz, but it developed into something she wanted to share with the community.

Dance allows people to work out creatively while releasing endorphins that reduce stress, relieve pain, and improve mood. Find Your Footing creates a safe environment for people to come and unwind from life’s challenges.

“I wanted to create a space where people know it’s okay to show up with that baggage and leave feeling better than you did coming in,” Bennett said. “Life is hard, and you have to create safe spaces for people to destress.”

In order to attract newcomers and people from different backgrounds, she also offers free sessions.

“I like to offer free classes to enhance the community and bring people out to try something new,” she said. “I want to get people to step outside their comfort zone and know it’s okay to learn and grow in a new environment.”

While being a business owner comes with challenges, it is also extremely rewarding and a learning experience for Bennett. She described owning a business as a process that is “never linear.”

“It has taught me resilience. No matter the results, as long as I am making a little impact, I feel like it is worth it. That’s what keeps me going,” Bennett said.

Balancing being a student and a business owner isn’t easy, but Bennett’s driving force is positively impacting the community. She explained that even the slightest impact can spark a big change, making all the hard work and long nights worth it in the end.

“I challenge people to go out on a whim and try because you never know what you can do. You never know who’s going to support you,” Bennett said. “Whatever the idea is, whatever the vision is, just do it.”

Bennett continues to give back to A&T, through collaborations with organizations like the Mu Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Royal Court.

The dancer hopes to continue expanding the mission of Find Your Footing by creating subgroups that can perform throughout the Greensboro community, and eventually open her own dance studio.

For more information, visit her website or Instagram @findyourfootingg.