Former Golden Delight Captain creates a dance company promoting inclusivity.

Former Golden Delight Auxiliary Squad Captain Ashley Watley-Vinson founded Flip N Out, a dance and tumbling company that impacts young girls and women through dancing and mentorship.

Flip N Out hosts stretch, dance and tumbling classes for all ages and experience levels. With the goal to push inclusivity and a passion for mental health, Watley-Vinson hopes to grow the company’s reach in her hometown.

A Greensboro native, Watley-Vinson began her dance journey at age five, learning tap, jazz and ballet. But it was her middle school drumline where she fell in love with majorette-style dancing.

“At my middle school I started twirling batons, and in high school, I began dancing with the band, participating in parades and different competitions until the collegiate level,” she said.

During her senior year at Dudley High School, after being surrounded by A&T culture, Watley-Vinson knew she wanted to try-out for a spot on the Golden Delight team.

While she did not make the team her first try, she continued to push through and made the team her sophomore year. Watley-Vinson credits her drive, determination and perseverance from her band experience.

“Without band, I don’t know where I would be,” she said. “It taught me to keep pushing and even until this day, I used what I learned in band in my real life.”

In 2023, she became captain furthering her leadership skills and opportunities. She performed alongside Chloe Bailey in the 2022 A&T homecoming game and at the 2024 Rose Bowl Parade in California.

Watley-Vinson recognizes the skills she learned from being captain helped her become a business owner after graduation.

“Being captain is a business because honestly, it’s like a job,” she said. “You’re taking care of a team of 24 girls, and you’re communicating with the coaches as well.”

Flip N Out’s mission is to create a welcoming, empowering environment for all skill levels to build confidence and improve technique.

“I don’t like when people say ‘oh, this class is not for me’,” she said. “I want to have everyone. I’m big on inclusivity and even bigger on helping others.”

In her first year of business, Flip N Out has reached over 200 followers on Instagram. While the growth has been encouraging, Watley-Vinson mentions that at the beginning, it was hard to get engagement.

“Taking losses is something I had to navigate. I had to pass out flyers, which is something that I am not used to, but I had to get my name out there,” she said. “Or sometimes you may have a class where nobody shows up.”

As her company continues to grow, Watley-Vinson shares her vision for Flip N Out in the future.

“I don’t want people to just think this is a brand,” she said. “I’m heavy on mental health and self-care in general. And since I have a strong passion for helping others and dancing, I like to mix it all together.”

Watley-Vinson is also a 2025 Dance Icon Competition contest, a dance competition to star in an upcoming Ciara music video and win $20,000. If she receives enough votes and takes home the win, she hopes to use the money for her business.” “I want to get a dance studio because that’s one of my major goals,” she said. “It will help me continue to mix mental health and dance all into one.”

For students who are interested in trying out a class, check out the Flip N Out website or Instagram.

Students can also vote for Watley-Vison on the Dance Icon website before Feb 13 at 7 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.