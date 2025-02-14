Meet Cree Hall: Beauty Entrepreneur turned Scholarship Founder

Sophomore architectural engineering student Cree Hall isn’t just building a beauty empire—she’s building opportunities. The self-taught lash artist is using her success to fund a scholarship for out-of-state students and has created a Google Classroom to help others find financial aid.

Hall’s commitment to helping others isn’t just reflected in her lash business—it extends to her efforts in supporting fellow students.

“Instead of waiting until I graduate, I want to start giving back now during my college journey,” Hall said. “College can be challenging, and some days are harder than others. This scholarship is my way of uplifting, encouraging, and encouraging fellow acts to keep pushing to chase their dreams and show what is possible with hard work and dedication.”

Inspired by the lack of access to scholarships for high school students that she witnessed at her alma mater, Hall created a Google Classroom where she posted links to scholarships she found, as well as advice and tips for applicants.

“A few students have emailed me saying they were selected as scholarship finalists, which makes me happy,” Hall said. “It gives me hope and reminds me that I’m making a difference. Seeing their success reassures me that what I’m doing matters, and it truly makes my day.”

The experience of creating and promoting her scholarship enhanced her communication skills, built connections, and learned how to engage people in a way that captured their attention while teaching them something valuable.

“I hope this scholarship encourages students to keep pushing forward and reminds them that they are seen and valued,” Hall said. “I want it to be an example of what’s possible through hard work, dedication, self-discipline, and determination. College, especially for out-of-state students, can be challenging, and moments of doubt are inevitable. But I hope this scholarship gives them motivation, a sense of reassurance, and a reminder that their efforts are recognized.”

Hall awarded the Exquisite Winks Christmas Scholarship to animal science student K’nai Nelson. However, due to a donation from an outside donor, Hall was able to award a second scholarship to journalism and mass communications student Myles Manor.

“For the recipients, I want it to feel like a high five—acknowledging their perseverance and pushing them to keep going,” Hall said. “I also hope it inspires them to give back in their way. Supporting your community is important because that community can uplift you in the long run. It’s a cycle of support, almost like family, and I want to continue fostering that mindset.”

After hearing about the scholarship from Hall, Nelson thought it was an excellent opportunity for out-of-state students. The more she heard about Hall’s business and the reasoning behind creating the scholarship, the more inspired she was to apply.

“The money I received is being used to fund my Pre-Veterinary study abroad trip,” Nelson said. “Studying abroad will give me the experience and knowledge I will eventually need while pursuing my aspirations to become a veterinarian.”

For Manor, the scholarship was the opportunity to relieve some of the financial burden of paying out-of-state tuition as it distracted him from learning skills and concepts that would be the foundation of my career after college.

“I’m very thankful and appreciative of Cree for her generosity and compassion,” Manor said. “It’s also reassuring to hear someone believes in your mission and wants to help you achieve it.”

Students can access the Google Classroom link here.