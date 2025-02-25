Finding Fitness at the Campus Rec Center: A place for everyone

Starting a fitness journey can be intimidating for many students, especially in a room full of strangers. However, the workout classes at the Campus Recreation Center (CRC) at N.C. A&T provides a welcoming environment for all fitness levels.

The Campus Recreation Center offers a wide range of classes Monday through Friday. From yoga to high-intensity training, there is something for everyone.

CRC social media lead Cierra Reynolds acknowledged a class that stands out, “Training With Chan” led by senior finance student and fitness instructor, Chandler James.

James’ workout class focuses on high-intensity interval training (HITT) workouts, strength and conditioning. His classes are Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Through his workouts, he promotes self-love,” Reynolds said, “A lot of people gravitate towards him because he emphasizes the mental aspects of working out.”

In fact, James’ passion for teaching fitness classes began with a personal journey.

“When I was in high school, I didn’t have self-love for my body, so I started working out,” James said. “After being in university, I’ve been able to create a welcoming environment for others, just as I had when first getting to college.”

This is James’ second year instructing classes with the CRC.

Teaching has taught James the importance of variety in his workouts. For example, adding team-based exercises or races keeps the class fun and engaging for those who attend.

Clinical Mental Health Counseling graduate student and fitness instructor Idella Mayes-Jackson, leads her class, “Yoga with Idella” on Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Thursdays from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Mayes-Jackson describes how she adds variety to her routines, despite the class’s duration only being an hour long.

“We try different postures, but the overall structure of the class stays the same,” Mayes-Jackson said.

In yoga, there are a variety of poses that are done to improve the overall quality of one’s life. For example, a popular position that Mayes-Jackson notes is the “downward dog” which improves muscle strength and digestion.

Before she relocated to A&T for graduate school she was teaching yoga for 1 1/2 years.

“I saw how beneficial yoga was for my own life, so taking my personal experience and seeing how I could help the next person was why I got into teaching,” she said.

“Speed and Agility Fit” instructor and senior kinesiology student Elijah Kennedy, a senior kinesiology student, began his journey as an instructor for a different reason.

“I wanted to see if teaching would be something I enjoy because before my mindset has been sports and business,” said Kennedy. “I wanted to see if teaching was an avenue I could pursue.”

Though working out is a great way to improve your fitness, it does come with the risk of injury. The instructors at the CRC understand this and take steps to ensure the safety of everyone in their classes.

Jordyn Steverson, a senior Kinesiology student and instructor of “Spin with J”, leads a bicycle spin class that focuses on leg muscle strength and endurance through resistance training exercises on bikes.

Steverson makes sure that all participants in her spin class are properly set up on their bikes, emphasizing bike safety and offering additional breaks if needed.

Mayes-Jackson takes similar care in her yoga classes.

“I provide different variations of poses because not everyone can do a full split, for example,” Mayes-Jackson says. “I remind students to ease up when necessary.”

For anyone interested in joining a workout class at the CRC, James has one key piece of advice.

“Everyone here is nice, and there are plenty of people around who have no problem helping out,” James said.

Whether you’re looking to get started or improve your fitness journey, the CRC provides a supportive community to help you succeed.

To stay up to date with the latest classes offered by the CRC follow their Instagram and TikTok.