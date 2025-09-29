Maddfitness studio: Finding Your Fit and How to Navigate Your Fitness Journey

Fitness, as equally loved as it is hated, is crucial to maintaining a healthy mind, body, and soul.

Charity Maddox is a well established business owner, fitness guru and an A&T alum. She is the founder of Maddfitness studio, which opened its doors in 2024.

Maddfitness is a Black woman owned fitness studio located on 1109 Coliseum Blvd in Greensboro, NC and has quickly become a hit within the Greensboro community and surrounding areas.

Beginning a fitness journey is notoriously intimidating for most. Traditionally, this journey begins with navigating personal fitness goals, expectations and evaluating one’s own body.

The next part of the journey involves coordinating when, where and how the form of fitness will get accomplished. It is imperative to account for setbacks and small hiccups as nobody’s journey is perfectly linear.

Kennedy Jones is a client at Maddfitness studios, she has been attending since May 2025. She is an fitness enthusiast and is embarking on her own journey with fitness.

Maddfitness studio is governed by the quote, “Beyond the sweat it’s a lifestyle”.

“We are big on creating a lifestyle out of your fitness journey,” Maddox said. “Working out has to be beyond sweating; it requires you to do the inner work. “Im the richest when I take care of myself.” Jones said. “I don’t feel well if I don’t make sure I’m taken care of whether that is mentally, physically or emotionally. I feel a difference when I slack on one” said Jones.

It’s not just about wanting to look good and get likes on social media, you have to be serious about building your health and wellness” Maddox remarked.

Fitness will prompt deep self exploration and require those just starting out to identify their “why”.

Discovering why will be the backbone to a successful fitness journey. This allows a person to have something to return back to that’ll fuel them forward. Beginners “why” may be wanting to get stronger, to finish a 5k without stopping or simply to just have more energy throughout the day.

Once a beginner has identified their why, the real work begins.

Finding community in the gym can fulfill many roles, especially for beginners. Showing up to new places can be daunting, therefore having a partner or group to go with can make it less scary. The community can also ensure accountability for those involved and double as positive motivation.

Maddox said to “find a space that works for you, don’t force yourself into a space that doesn’t fit. That can look like finding a studio, small scale gym, or enroll in fitness classes.”

Maddfitness is especially attractive to Black women because fitness seekers can walk in and find community with faces and bodies that look like them.

“Community; regardless of what you’re doing, is always important,” says Maddox. Going to the gym is already hard enough, so you look forward to being around likeminded people and being around people that you can struggle with and go through the workouts with, to make the process easier” Maddox remarked.

“Maddfitness believes it is a blessing for the ability to move our bodies and we aren’t taking that for granted; we are going to share that with people” Maddox said.

For beginners, being held accountable in the early stages is monumental to establishing good fitness habits. Accountability in showing up, completing workouts and being consistent.

When beginners matriculate throughout their fitness journey, the physical component becomes one factor of the whole picture. For instance, fitness will not be successful without a proper diet outside of the gym. Not being mindful of this, may potentially cancel out physical labor.

Nadia Gilmore is a Bootcamp coach and Mixxedfit instructor at Maddfitness. She coaches others on how to reach their optimum health goals in and out of the gym.

“I’m big on mental health days” she said. “I will take time for myself no matter what it is; even if I have to sacrifice hanging out with my friends to spend time with myself. Also, sometimes I don’t get enough sleep, I will sleep all day in my apartment until my body tells me I can leave” Gilmore said.

Exercise and adequate sleep has been proven to increase mental wellbeing and overall happiness in people.

All in all, for beginners who want to embark on their fitness journey they should prepare for a rewarding experience that will mentally and physically challenge them.

Beginners should remember to seek spaces that welcome them and invite community. Health and wellbeing is not limited to fitness, it includes fueling the body with proper nutrition, sleep and ensuring you are mentally ready for the challenges ahead.

Two fitness events to look forward to are a Xtreme- Hip hop beginners step class on October 9th and dance fitness class on October 11th.

For more information, check out Maddfitness on their instagram @maddfitnessstudio and at their website.