‘Better safe than sorry’: How NC A&T has enhanced security measures for 99th Homecoming

The safety of students on the campus of North Carolina A&T is always paramount, but especially during the week of Homecoming, university officials said.

Planning for this event happens months ahead of time, and the University Police Department does everything that it can, along with other campus entities, to make sure that Homecoming is safe and successful, officials said.

In efforts to lessen the foot traffic for the Greatest Homecoming on Earth, as A&T’s Homecoming is often called, campus security is closing some academic buildings and services – such as the Student Center – as early as 6 p.m.

This will give people who don’t live on campus time to leave, so students who do live on campus can return to their routines more quickly. The University Police Department is not officially using the word “curfew” to refer to this plan.

University police also urge students and others enjoying campus and town activities to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and to stand in shaded areas when possible.

University Police Chief Robert Hassell also issued a warning about drinking legally, but responsibly.

“If you’re of legal age to drink, do not drink excessively,” he said. “That can put a toll on your body, especially if you’re not drinking enough water.”

The University Police Department staff also encourages Aggies to utilize the “buddy system,” to walk in groups day and night. Make sure you are walking with friends and family, as well as notifying a loved one of where you are going, police said.

Another precaution is to make sure your phone is fully charged, and if you have a feeling it might die, think about carrying a rechargeable battery pack.

Also, this year, campus police will be using technology such as drones and GPS tracking for officers to monitor crowds and prevent medical emergencies.

“If something happens, if one of them may be calling for assistance, we know where they are,” Hassell said. “We can direct the closest officer to that situation, so we can reduce the response time.”

One of the main things police stressed was the importance of Aggies downloading the SafeZone app and being signed up for Aggie Alerts.

“If something did happen on campus, you would get that alert immediately,” Hassell said.

Patrol Lt. Eric Poyner and Emergency Management Director Travis Auman said the safety app has GPS tracking enabled, but this feature is only activated once an emergency call is made to the police department. (Police stressed they are not tracking the location of students without their consent.) The app is available for students, staff and faculty on campus.

“Homecoming has become [more] safe,” Hassell said. “Our plans have become more enhanced to address challenges, issues we have seen in years past.”

Hassell also wants students and the community to know that everyone should do their part to make GHOE safer.

“When you see something,” Hassell said, “you need to say something.”