33 Countries, One Dance Floor: Lebauer Park Celebrates Hispanic Culture

Greensboro residents have one more chance to dance the night away with Noches Latinas before its break until May.

Noches Latinas, held on the first Fridays from May to November, is a dance event open to the public featuring music genres and dances from Mexico and Panama to Haiti, Brazil, and more. Orchestrated by Colombian-American Maria Gonzalez in collaboration with Casa Azul, the event explodes with culture in the Market Square of Lebauer Park.

Greensboro’s first Fridays, held each month, are devoted to community with vendors, live entertainment, and activities for all ages, Noches Latinas being one of them.

“It is important that everybody feels celebrated, that everybody feels they are part of a community,” founder and director Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez moved to the U.S. from Colombia in 1998 and started working for Club Fitness GSO in 2001 as a swim and water exercise instructor. She has worked her way up to now being the CEO.

The Club Fitness CEO founded Noches Latinas four years ago with Greensboro Parks and Casa Azul. Now the event is estimating about 1,000 attendees each month.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. with a dance lesson led by Gonzalez or another dance instructor, with beginner-friendly dances like salsa, cumbia, and bachata. Social dancing begins at 7:30, lasting until 10. People of all dance levels attend, from beginner to professional.

“When people think they have two left feet, I always embrace them,” she said. “Its not about how cool you do turns and stuff like that. It’s like making things easy for people that they can follow and they can enjoy their time with others.” Gonzalez said.

This event is especially significant during Hispanic Heritage Month, spanning from Sept.15th-Oct.15th.

“In each country, we have a different culture. We have different food, we have different feelings. We have different rhythms, different accents. We have different ways of life,” Jimenez said.

Roberto Jimenez, a Colombian-American from Kernersville, experienced Noches Latinas for the first time this October with his family and friends.

“It is not just about Latin people, or Hispanic people, it’s about how we can share our culture with everyone,” Jimenez said.

Greensboro native Shamia has attended most Noches Latinas, learning new dances and experiencing the many cultures represented.

“There’s some people that are close-minded, they won’t listen to the music,” she said. But once you get out there and you start vibing with everybody, everybody’s friendly and its just a vibe.” said Shamia.

The event isn’t just about the dancing; vendors, family gatherings and children playing on the lawn, showing true community.

“What people get from it, if they’re latinos who grew up in Latin America, is like remembering,” Gonzalez said. “As its hard to leave, it’s hard to be away from your culture, from your loved ones. To have a space where you can remember that.”

There are food options at Lebauer Park; Parkside Pull-Up and Lawn Service by Little Brother Brewing, but Noches Latinas also brings in Taco Bros serving Mexican cuisine.

For those looking to experience a night with Noches Latinas, students can attend their last event of the year on November 7th, follow Casa Azul or Greensboro Downtown Parks on Instagram to stay informed on future events.