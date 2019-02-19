The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

Cooking with theCULTURE: Jasmine Comer (Lively Meals)

February 19, 2019
Filed under Multimedia, theCULTURE

We sat down with Jasmine Comer, creator of the food blog, “Lively Meals”, as she cooked her famous Creamy Cajun Pasta. She talked about why she got into blogging & what exactly it means to her. You can find the full recipe & visit her blog at: www.livelymeals.com

 

