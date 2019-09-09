SUAB to host annual Block Party

Flier+made+by+N.C.+A%26T%27s+SUAB.
Marisa Comer, theCULTURE Lead Reporter
September 9, 2019
Filed under theSCENE, theYARD

The N.C. A&T Student University Activities Board (SUAB) will be holding their Annual Block Party on Sept. 12, 2019.

This event has previously spotlighted the talented students on campus, highlighting musical artists, fashion designers and even dancers. They’ve also included contests for students to get involved in for the chance to win prizes. 

SUAB plans to make this year’s Block Party even more enjoyable for the students. 

The Annual Block Party will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in front of Brown Hall. 

No tickets are required for the event. 