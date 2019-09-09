SUAB to host annual Block Party

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The N.C. A&T Student University Activities Board (SUAB) will be holding their Annual Block Party on Sept. 12, 2019.

This event has previously spotlighted the talented students on campus, highlighting musical artists, fashion designers and even dancers. They’ve also included contests for students to get involved in for the chance to win prizes.

SUAB plans to make this year’s Block Party even more enjoyable for the students.

The Annual Block Party will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in front of Brown Hall.

No tickets are required for the event.