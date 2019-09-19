Peter’s Step
September 19, 2019
Heat struck me from every corner
Attempting to wake me at a dark hour to alert me in my torture
Fear, misconduct and greed are all my anchors
Forgetting to seek my origin, ever so oblivious to my True Answer
I’ve ignored what mattered
Because I see myself going up a path with favor
The devil is leading me to my past mistakes
Making excuses to get myself out of obedience
…See He don’t play
To obey is better than to sacrifice
So when will I allow myself to realize that stepping out on faith is ok…
Easier said than done
Better to dream than run
This step to fearlessness has finally come
Feeling unprepared when I should know I’ve already won
But see I only live in the “now”
Scared of what my obstacles would be
So I stand in the boat
Waiting for Him to come to me
When I know I can meet Him halfway
You see…
I’m in disarray
I’m battling spirits, leading me on a path going the other way
Lord, work harder than the devil because I’ve come too far to live the wrong way
Bring me back to what is right so that left turn won’t lead me to where the devil stay
I feel broken
Save every piece of my heart before i lose myself and become swollen
Hiding my wings and scared to fly because I know that I am chosen
Choking…
..from fear,
Causing me to act up thinking life wasn’t made for me here
Wishing I was born into the true land of free
Feeling bondage, not knowing this is the best time for my light to shine
For me to be me
I can’t lose sight of my season
Satan knows where I’m going
Saying all this time He has something planned for me, but now that it’s coming, he’s rushin’
Hoping that I crash and burn so I can be in the comfort he resides in
But He is just the opposite
Taking me to the indescribable
That’s why only the step of FAITH is possible
So what’s stopping you?
To win isn’t the luxury
But to get there is where your treasure should be
So what’s it going to be?
Either to choose the road to victory or stay exactly where you always be?
“I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”
