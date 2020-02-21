The devil seen my head down and thought he won

Until God spoke and said “the storm is over, now the blessings have just begun”

Fighting the demons crying every night

Not really sure who’s side you’re on, feeling to little to even when the fight

Until heaven opened up the gates & I seen the light

Thanking God for saving me and making everything alright

Breathe in breathe out. “You got this” is what I use to say

Saying shit that sounded good but no action applied for a better way

Feeling empty inside demons taken over life

Until I met my King at the alter & realize I wasn’t the perfect wife

Too focus on the seen, anxiety taken over

Searching for composure and closer

Pieces coming together filling in the gaps

Come to find out, I was numb and wilding cause I truly miss my pops

Black little girl with daddy issues a bitch

But I refuse to be another statistic, I’m in the 1 percentage