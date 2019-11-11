The success of Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Post Malone released his third studio album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding” earlier this fall.

The album reached No. 1, making it his second album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard chart after his album “Beerbongs & Bentleys.”

The lead single from this album, “Wow,” was released on Dec. 24, 2018, which spent 37 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at No. 2 on April 6, 2019.

Another single from this album, “Sunflower,” was featured in the film “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse” and was released on Oct. 18, 2018.

This single spent 46 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at No. 1 on Jan. 19, 2019.

With a play time of 50 minutes and 56 seconds, the 17-track album has songs from the R&B, hip-hop, pop and rock genres.

Featured on the album are artists DaBaby, Future, Halsey, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, SZA, Swae Lee and Young Thug.

The album opens with the melodic titled track.

“I feel like, in L.A. and Hollywood, there’s such a strange vibe to where it just feels like there’s a lot of vampires out there that just want to suck the life from you,” Malone said in an interview with Spotify on his inspiration for the album.

Post Malone often refuses to be put into a box by only making one genre of music.

On his album, he mentions the disloyalty of people he has dealt with including friends, family and lovers in songs such as “Die For Me”, “Enemies”, “Allergic”, and “Circles”. Other songs such as the titled track “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” “Wow” and “Saint-Tropez” cover the materialistic, fake aspect of Hollywood.

Throughout the majority of the album, Post Malone sings and raps about loyalty, love and material elements. His album was given a rating of 78 out of 100 by metacritic.