Four athletes have COVID-19
July 13, 2020
GREENSBORO, NC – Four N.C. A&T athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.
All four students are deemed to be asymptomatic.
All athletes are in isolation currently.
Student athletes living on N.C. A&T campus are put into groups of 8-10 people. All workouts are scheduled in advance and there are temperature screening daily.
All N.C. A&T staff is required to wear mask when they are working with athletes. Athletes do not have to wear masks while working out.
At least one of the athletes is a football player per HBCU Gameday.
Senior journalism and mass communication student with a concentration in multimedia journalism.
