Four athletes have COVID-19

The university has approved a Pass/Fail option for the Spring 2020 semester.

GREENSBORO, NC – Four N.C. A&T athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

All four students are deemed to be asymptomatic.

All athletes are in isolation currently.

Student athletes living on N.C. A&T campus are put into groups of 8-10 people. All workouts are scheduled in advance and there are temperature screening daily.

All N.C. A&T staff is required to wear mask when they are working with athletes. Athletes do not have to wear masks while working out.

At least one of the athletes is a football player per HBCU Gameday.