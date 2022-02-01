COVID-19+dashboard+update

The COVID-19 dashboard was recently updated for N.C. A&T for the week of Jan. 25 through Jan. 31.

During the week, 37 students, and 14 employees tested positive for COVID-19 out of 1,131 total tests administered.

N.C. A&T has seen a spike in student and employee positive results since last month. Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 should contact the Student Health Center and take heed to the advice of their healthcare provider.

In December there were 49 positive student cases and three positive employee cases. Through November, there were 28 positive student cases and six positive employee cases.

For students planning on attending the games or events on campus, each student must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event. This rule will be put in place for all events or games for the rest of the season.

Updates for spring 2022 dining hall services include:

All dining places are take-out only

1891 Bistro is closed for the spring 2022 semester

Einstein Bros Bagels is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Paavo’s Pizza is open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Qdoba Mexican Eats’ is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

McAlister’s Deli is open from Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Aggie Wings & Cafe is open from Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m, and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Chick-Fil-A is open from Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The dashboard is updated every Friday and testing is available at the Student Health Center, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.