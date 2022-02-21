COVID-19+dashboard+update

The COVID-19 dashboard was recently updated for N.C. A&T for the week of Feb. 12 through Feb. 18.

During the week, 16 students, and three employees tested positive for COVID-19 out of 867 total tests administered.

There are two isolated beds occupied, which are meant to keep anyone who has symptoms and/or tested positive away from others, even others in their own home.

N.C. A&T has seen a decline in student and employee positive results since last month. Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 should contact the Student Health Center and take heed to the advice of their healthcare provider.

In Jan. there were 843 positive student cases and 198 positive employee cases. Through Dec., there were 49 positive student cases and three positive employee cases.

Students planning on attending the games or events on campus must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event. This rule will be put in place for all events or games for the rest of the season.

Aggie dining services are now allowing students to dine in, and 1891 Bistro will be opening back up soon with new menu items.

The dashboard is updated every Friday and testing is available at the Student Health Center, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.