COVID-19+dashboard+update

The COVID-19 dashboard was recently updated for N.C. A&T for the week of Mar. 18 through Mar. 24.

During the week, 16 students, and 1 employee tested positive for COVID-19 out of 476 total tests administered.

There are five isolated beds occupied, which are meant to keep anyone who has symptoms and/or tested positive away from others, even others in their own home.

With COVID-19 rates dropping in Greensboro, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Gov. Roy Cooper, and the N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services have withdrawn the mandatory masking guidance.

As of March 7, students, staff, and faculty members have the option of whether or not they wear masks inside or outside of campus facilities. However, masks and face coverings are still required in the Student Health Center, University Shuttle, and research labs.

Mandatory COVID testing has been discontinued, but students and staff who feel symptoms should report to the Student Health Center to get tested.

The dashboard is updated every Friday and testing is available at the Student Health Center, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.