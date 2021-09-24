COVID-19+Dashboard+update

The COVID-19 dashboard was updated for N.C. A&T for the week of September 16 through September 22.

During the week of September 16 through September 22 at N.C. A&T, 17 students and two employees tested positive for COVID-19 out of 1,172 total tests administered.

N.C. A&T has seen improvement since last month. In August there were 328 positive student cases and six positive employee cases. Through September 22, there were 71 positive student cases and eight positive employee cases.

In August, the positivity rate was 6% and that number dropped to 2% in the month of September so far.

The dashboard is updated every Friday and testing is available at the Student Health Center, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This update comes before the first home football game of the season against North Carolina Central on Saturday, September 25.

For fans planning on attending the game, each fan must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of kickoff, which is 6 p.m. This rule will be put in place for home games for the rest of the season.