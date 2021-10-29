Halloween 2021: Best Horror Movies to Watch

Vector banner for festival horror movie. Illustration with old film projector and a severed hand in a puddle of blood. Scary cinema. Horror film night. Can be used for ad, flyer, web design, tickets

Spooky season is finally here. It is that time of the year where horror movie nights are essential with friends. From slasher films to paranormal scares, there are plenty of movies to choose from. Here are some of the top scary movies according to students at N.C. A&T. Beware of slight spoilers to these great films.

Halloween (1978)

At the age of six, Michael Myers murdered his older sister. After being captured, he is put in an insane asylum for twenty years. After escaping, Meyers returns to his hometown and partakes in killing multiple people. He targets his younger sister, Laurie Strode and. Loomis, Myer’s psychiatrist, tries to stop him. John Carpenter’s classic movie is the perfect film to watch for Halloween.

“‘Halloween’ is a truly classic movie that still scares me even though I’m 18-years-old. My friends and I love binge-watching the movies during Halloween every year.” – Daniya Deloatch, junior business student

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Created by Wes Haven, “A Nightmare on Elm Street” is a horror movie about Freddy Krueger, a killer who terrorizes teenagers in their dreams. He has the ability to enter his victim’s dreams, where it turns into a reality. Nancy Thompson must fight the killer to save herself and her friends. With over five sequels, this franchise will be a guaranteed horror fest for anyone watching.

“I think this movie is so scary because you have to go to sleep at some point. The fact that he can kill you in your sleep means that you can’t escape him no matter where you go.”- Alyssa Thorpe, senior journalism student

Scream (1996)

Another movie by Wes Craven, “Scream” will make you terrified to answer any phone call. Sidney Prescott and her group of friends began to experience weird phone calls as someone continues to murder people in town. The killer wears a white, ghostfaced mask with a large black robe. As time goes on Prescott learns that you can not always trust the people you call your friends. This iconic movie has become a horror classic.

“Scream is the perfect slasher film. I could watch it over and over again. It’s crazy how funny yet scary this movie is. I like how it had a strong, female lead. It is definitely my go-to horror movie.” – Mykol Mallory, senior psychology student

Friday the 13th (1980)

At Camp Crystal Lake, a group of camp counselors is brutally murdered by a killer. The killer is found to be the mother of Jason, seeking revenge for her son that drowned in the lake years before. In the movies that follow, the killer becomes Jason, an ax-carrying murderer that wears a hockey mask. Although he doesn’t appear in the first one, he has become a staple for the franchise.

“Jason is the goat. The way he really doesn’t care and just kills those people makes the movie even better.” -Isaiah Griggs, junior geology student

Get Out (2017)

Jordan Peele’s film “Get Out” changed the horror genre forever. As a Black man named Chris Washington travels with his girlfriend for a getaway weekend to meet her parents, he quickly finds out that something strange is happening. The supernatural horror based on race will have you on the edge of your seat.

“‘Get Out’ is a masterpiece. The way the story was told still haunts me. I’m glad it brought awareness to the racial problems that have been happening for a long time. My first time watching the movie was scary but good.” – Sydney Key, junior theatre student