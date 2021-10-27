“YOU” Netflix Series Leaves N.C. A&T Students Shocked & Craving More

The murder-filled, mentally toxic and psychological thriller, “YOU,” debuted its third season on Netflix this past week. The show extends the story of the main character, Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, and his new wife Love Quinn, played by Victoria Pedretti, as they explore a new life in the suburbs with their newborn, Henry.

The previous season left off with Joe halting on his almost murder of Love because he finds out that she is pregnant. This surprising ending left viewers wondering how the show would continue and still maintain its notoriously twisted murder cycle with Joe at the center as the narrator.

“I was kind of nervous at first, I’m not gonna lie,” said junior journalism student Nadia Durham. “I thought now that it was Joe and a family that it might be a bit boring and not as good as before.”

Far from boring, the show charts with 95% on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. The social media world, including Twitter and Tik Tok, did not hesitate to enter the conversation and add humor about the new season.

“This season took it to a whole new level,” said multimedia journalism student Ebone’ Wallington-Gramblin. “It was very unexpected, but I’m glad I watched until the end. I thought it was going to be one way and then all these different things kept happening.”

The show also did not shy away from addressing controversial social issues amidst the stalking and killing that gives the series its acclaim. This season displayed the irony of suburban living, where the people are concerned with sustainability and healthy lifestyles but maintaining huge houses and upholding fake personas.

Anti-vaxxers and the white women phenomenon are also discussed during some gut-wrenching episodes. The producers eloquently wove social commentary into the episodes and introduced new diverse characters like Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy, Joe’s new obsession, a young black no-nonsense, struggling mother and Ben Mehl as Dante Ferguson, a blind gay librarian and supporting character.

Though often twisted and violent, some viewers do find relatability to the main characters Joe and Love.

“Joe surprised me this season,” said Durham. “He was kind of funny and it made him more human and relatable.”

Those who are catching up or have yet to watch the new season are in for quite a surprise. The intense nature, unexpected scenes and thought-provoking social conversations leave room for the mind to wander and thirst for more.

According to People Magazine, “YOU” has been renewed for a fourth season, but more information around dates and castings will come at a later date.

With Halloween right around the corner, this show makes for a great thriller night with friends or family.

“I have seen so many previews and I am so excited for the drama to come,” said senior information technology student Kennedi Bullard. “I’m going to carve out some time, after GHOE of course, to binge the whole season!”