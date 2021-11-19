The Mu Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc returns with their annual pageant

The Mu Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc hosted their annual Miss Omega Psi Phi Pageant yesterday, showcasing 12 Aggie women who aspired to be crowned on their royal court.

The Miss Omega Psi Phi Pageant is one of the most anticipated events of the year for the fraternity, and many Aggies were excited when they were informed the event would be returning for the school year. This year’s theme was ‘How to Get Away With the Crown.’

Because of the cancellation of last school year’s pageant, the queens who were crowned in 2019 reigned for two years.

“With the unfortunate circumstances of COVID-19, we have all had to make life adjustments, as did the rest of the world,” senior professional theater student and 2019-2021 Mu Psi Queen Nycole Mitchell said. “However, I believe as a court we have continued to persevere and work diligently to make sure we not only made the most of our reign but also create a great experience and opportunity for the women of the next pageant.”

The pageant crowns four queens for the chapter: Miss 1911, Miss Purple and Gold, Miss Mu Psi and Miss Omega Psi Phi. Miss Omega Psi Phi upholds the title of the fraternity, but all four queens support the chapter and help with community service initiatives.

Melayna Harley, a senior electrical engineering student, served as the 2019-2021 Miss 1911. In her position, she was responsible for running the social media page and handling the logistics of the pageant.

“I’ll never forget the moment that my name was called Miss 1911 back in 2019. It was such an honor knowing that all my hard work had paid off and that I had been blessed with this new opportunity to serve on the Mu Psi chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc’s Royal Court,” Harley said. “Being a queen for the chapter was fun and an equally eye-opening experience. I learned a lot about myself as well as continued to develop my professional and interpersonal skills including, but not limited to communication and leadership.”

On Sep. 15, the fraternity posted their flyer on their Instagram page promoting the pageant interest meeting. The pageant has 12 contestants who will compete in different categories such as swimsuits and talent.

Contestant 10, sophomore psychology student Armani Bennett, was honored to be a part of the process and discussed all the hard work creating and competing in this event.

“Preparing for this pageant has taught me so much about myself and the importance of being teachable and strong-minded,” Bennett said. “Overall, this entire experience has taught me so much thanks to the current queens and fraternity brothers. I look to them all as mentors that have helped me grow through this pageant process.”

Aggies and outside supporters filled Harrison auditorium and remained lively and attentive to see who would win the crown.

The 2021-2022 Mu Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi’s court is as follows:

Miss 1911: Daja Snipes

Miss Purple and Gold: Latyya McIntyre

Miss Mu Psi: Mikayla Williams

Miss Omega: Armani Bennett

All contestants received a certificate for participation, and two awards were given for the Most Improved and Miss Congeniality.

Most Improved: Hannah Ross

Miss Congeniality: Jordyn Strange.

The brothers of the Mu Psi Chapter enjoyed this process as much as the contestants and winners and were honored to be able to crown their new queens.

John Faison Jr, the vice basileus of the Mu Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc, could attest to this fact.

“These ladies, they really work hard. We were with them from the beginning until the end. We saw the amount of work they put in; whether they won or lost, they put on a great show.”

To stay up to date on future events and community service opportunities, you can follow their Instagram page @mupsi_1927.