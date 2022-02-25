Famous+Black+Pisceans

Pisceans are known to love anything that stimulates their imagination and tend to be incredibly artistic and creative. Because Pisces is such a creative sign, many celebrities fall under this sign. It is no wonder the many famous Pisceans out there, and it is only right to shed light on some of the most well-known Black Pisceans celebrities. The Pisces season began on Feb. 19 and ends on March 20.

Smokey Robinson – Feb. 19, 1940

William “Smokey” Robinson Jr. is an American legendary Motown singer, songwriter, record producer and former record executive director. Robinson is the founder and was the frontman of the Motown vocal group “The Miracles,” for which he was also chief songwriter and producer. Considering the inventiveness many Pisces have, we’re not shocked to know he is among the tribe of this water sign.

Rihanna – Feb. 20, 1988

Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a Barbadian singer, actress, fashion designer and businesswoman. Born in Saint Michael and raised in Bridgetown, Barbados, the fan-favorite Caribbean phenom seems to be a master of creativity. It is known that Pisceans blossom in careers that require imagination and enjoy making a difference in the world, as they tend to be less concerned about how much money they gain and more about a career path that they discover fulfilling. “Bad Gal RiRi” is as charitable as she is skilled within the music and acting and business arenas, so the shoe fits.

Erykah Badu – Feb. 26, 1971

Erica Abi Wright, known professionally as Erykah Badu, is an American singer-songwriter, record producer and actress. Badu is known for her spiritual aura and soulful music which matches many Pisceans are known and their spiritual connections. Badu is known for her profound, feminine enchantment and spellcasting imaginativeness. In genuine Pisces nature, it takes time to understand all that she’s truly saying.

Lupita Nyong’o – March 1, 1983

Lupita Amondi Nyong’o is a Kenyan-Mexican actress who won an Academy Award for her film debut in “12 Years a Slave.” The daughter of Kenyan politician Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o, she was born in Mexico City where her father taught., She was then was in Kenya from the age of one. Her knowledge base and her ability to persistently act outside of her ordinary character leave viewers astounded.

Shaquille O’Neal – March 6, 1972

Shaquille Rashaun O’Neal, known commonly as Shaq, is an American former professional basketball player who currently works as a sports analyst on the television program “Inside the NBA.” O’Neal is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players and centers of all time. One of the foremost critical players within the history of the LA Lakers, O’Neal helped the team win three sequential NBA championships between 2000 and 2002. In spite of being 7-foot-1 and muscular, previous NBA player Shaquille O’Neal is regularly depicted as a gentle giant, which is very much aligned with Pisces. The athlete, who was born in 1972, moreover has explored the creative side of his astrological sign, dallying in both acting and rap careers.

Terrence Howard – March 11, 1969

Terrence Dashon Howard is an American actor, singer-songwriter and record producer. Having his first major roles in the 1995 films “Dead Presidents” and “Mr. Holland’s Opus,” Howard broke into the mainstream with a succession of television and cinema roles between 2004 and 2006, as well as his starring role on the Fox hip hop drama series “Empire.”

Common – March 13, 1972

Lonnie Rashid Lynn, known by his stage name Common, is an American rapper and actor. He debuted in 1992 with the album “Can I Borrow a Dollar?,” and gained critical acclaim with his creative 1994 album “Resurrection.”

Simone Biles – March 14, 1997

Simone Arianne Biles is an American artistic gymnast. With a combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals, Biles is tied as the most decorated gymnast of all time. Pisces is an instinctual water sign that’s stamped by faith, trust, spiritual and passionate attunement to life. Biles is a typical Pisces and a champion for mental health and wellness, on top of being an extraordinary gymnast.

Stephen Curry – March 14, 1988

Wardell Stephen Curry II is an American professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors of the NBA and is considered to be one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. In addition to his three-point shot that is said to have revolutionized the basketball game, he has many records to his credit.

Queen Latifah – March 18, 1970

Dana Elaine Owens, known professionally as Queen Latifah, is an American rapper, actress and singer. She signed with Tommy Boy Records in 1989 and released her debut album “All Hail the Queen” on Nov. 28, 1989, featuring the hit single “Ladies First.” Outspoken and bold, Queen Latifah is a legend in both Hollywood and the music industry. In true Pisces fashion, her rhymes both unified and inspired generations.