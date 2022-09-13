A Look Into the French-Inspired Cafe, Chez Genèse

Chez Genèse is a fresh and budding French-inspired cafe located in Greensboro. However, it is more than a local eatery, the restaurant is best known for providing equal and fair opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

33-year-old Kathryn Hubert, the owner of Chez Genèse, says it was the people in Greensboro that helped inspire her intent behind opening this restaurant.

“I’ve seen the people of Greensboro,” Hubert said. “Once they get behind a cause, or idea, or a concept, they really get behind it.”

When taking a leap such as this one, the response of the locals can be an important factor in success.

One of Hubert’s main goals when opening Chez Genèse, was to give people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), the chance and opportunity they deserve, by offering them positions at the restaurant.

Within the Chez Genèse staff, qualities Hubert finds to be consistent and valuable are loyalty, dependability, commitment and faithfulness to their job.

Not only does Hubert expect the best from her staff, but she also expects the best from herself and other leaders at Chez Genèse.

“We try hard from a leadership standpoint to pour into and invest in our team,” Hubert said.

One of the many reasons that Chez Genèse seems to be successful is because it is an equal effort from every part of the group.

The food at Chez Genèse attracts many customers and the dynamic between the staff seems to thrive in this environment. Some of their most popular dishes are the Lemon Ricotta Pancakes and Strawberry Crêpes.

“We very much have a family dynamic,” Hubert said. “We’re bonded in pretty deep ways.”

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted many businesses around the world. For Chez Genèse, it brought them together, as they went through it by each other’s sides.

With a workforce of only 30 people, meaningful bonds between staff are essential to keep the establishment running smoothly.

“We believe good food brings people together,” Hubert said. “Food breaks down barriers and allows opportunities for a conversation and connection to have across the table.”

With about 50 percent of the Chez Genèse staff consisting of adults with IDD, Hubert believes in having a diverse, inclusive and integrated workplace.

Everyone who is a part of the Chez Genèse team seems to have a deep connection to the establishment and the message that it is trying to send out to the world. This highlights the specialty and significance of the company.

Celebrating its fourth year this October, Chez Genèse continues to not only bring awareness to the ongoing issue of adults with IDD not being given equal opportunity in the job industry; but also makes an effort to solve this issue one crêpe at a time.

Chez Genése is located at 616 S Elm St and is open daily from 8:00 a.m to 9:00 p.m. Be sure to visit their website for more information and follow them on Instagram and Facebook for updates on menu items, programs and services.