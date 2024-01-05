‘Making a Difference’: How these Community-Service Based Organizations impact N.C. A&T and the Greensboro Area

N.C. A&T students are creating change through their student-led organizations that are currently impacting the Greensboro/Triad area in a positive way.

These organizations have worked to create change through their different initiatives. Here is a list of five organizations helping to make a difference in their community.

Renaissance Project

@renaissanceproject2023

The Renaissance Project is one of the few male organizations dedicated to helping young men through development by teaching knowledge in STEM, professionalism and financial literacy.

A few of their service initiatives include serving as escorts for a breast cancer awareness walk, collaborating with Girls Like Me, another local organization, for their first annual Innovation Day, and teaching young boys at Joyner Elementary about the digestive system.

“Our overall goal is to change how men perceive themselves. We want everyone to know that there is a place for you everywhere, so you don’t have to decide between just STEM or just sports,” said Korbin Ferguson, a sophomore mechanical engineering student and president of the organization.

One of their more recent community service projects was a tie drive, where they garnered over 60 ties for local male students. They then gave them to a local elementary school to present the ties as well as give students insights on the importance of attire and professional wardrobe.

Ribbons of Bliss

@ribbonsofbliss

Ribbons of Bliss was created by junior business management student and cancer survivor Brooklyn Hodge. The organization’s main goal is to create happiness during a rough time and donate handcrafted projects to children and teens battling cancer.

“After completing treatment, I just knew what’s given to you is supposed to be given back to others. So, I used my unique talent with event planning and creating crafts into something that’s good, and I created Ribbons of Bliss,” Hodge said.

Their first project was in 2021, where they created tie-dye shirts. Since then, they have created a Holiday snack cart and aquariums in a jar for local teen hospital patients. Their latest project was Winter Wonderland night lights, where around 40 students created Wonderland lights to give to a local hospital in Hodge’s home state, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Feed thee Streetzz

@feedtheestreetzz

Madison Dukes, a junior international business management student, saw the rise of people in need of food in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, and felt the urge to create change within Greensboro thus creating her organization, Feed thee Streetzz.

“When I was 8, I saw a man digging for food in the trash can, and there was no food in there so he pulled an empty banana peel and just started eating it. I felt so bad because food insecurity is such a big thing,” Dukes said.

Since starting this organization in January, Feed thee Streetzz has already donated over 2,500 pounds of food. Their main focus is Lebauer Park, where there are a lot of homeless people in need of food. They also created a partnership with Ebenezer Church, where every 3rd Sunday, they give warm meals.

“I plan to bring Feed thee Streetzz when I study abroad next semester and give back to anyone I can all over the world because food insecurity is a huge problem. I just want to give back to people and help those in need,” Dukes said.

Girls like Me

@girlslikeme_gso

Girls Like Me provides minority young girls with STEM programs to develop their confidence and character while impacting their academic environment. The organization was first founded in 2021 by Kyra Chinnery, with its very first program being in March 2022. It has since exposed over 200 girls to the world of STEM.

Girls Like Me has served young girls with STEM and confidence-building activities. This year they have had over 50 programs, created a scholarship fund, and held a back-to-school drive.

“We started with 2-3 schools and over the years have expanded to 8 schools and every year our goal is to add more schools so that we can expand our impact around the Greensboro community,” Aminah Bland, senior mechanical engineering student and current president of Girls Like Me said.

Girls Like Me has several branches, along with the flagship Greensboro, and others in Birmingham, AL, Athens, GA, and Baltimore, MD, with hopes to expand Girls Like Me nationwide.

Project Hygiene Haul

@hygienehaul

Project Hygiene Haul was created to serve the houseless community and aid in hygiene resource instability.

“The impact that I want to leave is being able to provide hygiene products for those in need. Instead of them having to go into facilities or waiting for these products, I’d rather us, A&T students, go out into the community and give it to them. For us, it’s really about meaningful service,” Zakhyia Eagleton, junior psychology student and founder said.

Project Hygiene Haul has had packaging parties and a sock drive, participated in a street clean-up, and hosted a community baby shower in collaboration with N.C. A&T Collegiate Chapter of the NAACP, the NCAT Section of the National Council of Negro Women and the Alpha Phi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

“One of our main programs is packaging parties, that’s where we have a drive for 2-3 weeks and collect hygiene products. After the weeks are over, we come together with students and put together packaging bags, and we will give them out to the houseless community in Greensboro,” said Noelle Mitchell, junior social work student and board of director.

In the near future, Project Hygiene Haul is looking to expand to those in need of homes such as single mothers, those living in poverty and college students.