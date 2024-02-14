Valentine’s Day Date Ideas in Greensboro

Valentine’s Day is here, and with that comes plenty of dates planned to make your special someone feel your love Here is a list of the most romantic, yet affordable places you can visit on the special day.

Greensboro Arboretum

The Greensboro Arboretum is a great date idea for those who like the outdoors. If the weather permits, it is a beautiful place to have an intimate picnic with your significant otheror to take a walk and explore the lush greenery and assortment of flowers.

The stunning scenery is perfect for you two to take pictures to commemorate the date.

The park is located at 3299 Starmount Dr.

Check Out Downtown

Walking and exploring Greensboro’s downtown area is a lovely date idea that is easy on your wallet. You could visit the Center City Park and relax, or grab something to eat at one of the many restaurants they have to offer. There is also an assortment of stores to buy from or to just window-shop.

Get Crafty

Set up a cute painting date! Cheap paint, paint brushes and canvases can be found at the do

llar store, and it is a creative way to spend time with one another.

Not only is it fun, but you both will have a sentimental item to remember the day by. Even if you aren’t the most artistically inclined, your date will appreciate the effort you made to spend quality time with them.

Play at an Arcade

For Aggies that are 21+, Boxcar Bar and Arcade is the perfect place for a fun, relaxed date. With a variety of arcade games, pinball machines, skee ball and more, you are bound to have an enjoyable time with your significant other.

Not only do they have games, but plenty of food and drinks to try.

Boxcar Bar and Arcade is located at 120 W Lewis St.

Valentine’s Day playlist for Singles and Couples

Visit a Museum

Weatherspoon Art Museum is located at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and is the perfect date idea for lovers of art and culture. The museum has one of the largest collections of American modern and contemporary art in the Southeast region.

Currently, there are four exhibitions open to the public that showcase various art forms, including sculptures, paintings and mixed media art. It is a great opportunity to spend quality time with your significant other and to explore the captivating art from hundreds of American artists. It is free of charge, with no entry fee required.

Weatherspoon Art Museum is located at 1005 Spring Garden St.

Partee Shack

Partee Shack is the perfect date for a bit of competition and a whole lot of fun. With two mini golf courses, go-kart racing and an arcade, there are plenty of options for activities to choose from.

If you are hungry after all the fun, you can visit the pizzeria and bar for food and drinks. The massive indoor entertainment venue is an ideal date that is full of excitement.

Partee Shack is located at 3712 S. Holden Rd.

These are all great choices for anyone looking to do something special for Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day in Aggieland