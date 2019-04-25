As She Walks
April 25, 2019
Filed under Creative Corner, theCULTURE
As she walks, others struggle up to measure
Hair laid with perfect texture, using no effort
The elegance is always present, beauty is always there
How could you possibly not stop and stare?
The melanin is rich, compared to the rest she is lavish
Wish upon her like a Hail Mary, her soul I have to catch it
As brother Malcolm, said she is the most left out
Yes, an unfortunate truth
But she remains our first teacher all the way from youth
Whether she’s rocking an afro puff, curls, or weave
No matter what, she always has tricks up her sleeve
She’s forever in shape, no squares in her circular
There is nobody better for me than her, vice versa
Sending praise to her, the sending might as well be a heave,
And as the saying goes
I’d hate to see her go, but I love to watch her leave
