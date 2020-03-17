N.C. A&T mandates students to move off-campus except in special circumstances

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

The UNC system has ordered all students to evacuate campus dorms except in special circumstances.

Students may apply for exceptions, which may be granted only “if they establish a legitimate and significant need” to remain in campus housing, according to the News & Record.

The system office also announced Tuesday that on-campus dining operations must be converted to take-out only. N.C A&T’s dining operation hasn’t confirmed their plans for the campus shut down.

Following the announcement N.C. A&T released a statement explaining the procedures for students.

All students living in A&T housing, both on-campus and off-campus, are instructed to move out by Sunday, March 22.

Labs and other remaining face-to-face classes have been transitioned to online formats.

No decisions have been made regarding refunds for housing and dining fees.

Students who cannot return home because of the following reasons:

Lack of other available housing options;

Lack of broadband access away from campus;

Inability to travel to, or return from, permanent residence due to travel restrictions;

Unsafe domestic situation at permanent residence;

Inability to return home or pay for off-campus housing.

May seek an exemption to this direction via the Office of Housing and Residence Life. Exemptions will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by a team of university staff members.

Employees of the university who have not been directed by their supervisor to report to work onsite are expected to telework.

All employees (mandatory, non-mandatory, temporary and student employees) who are unable to telework will receive paid administrative leave if their position duties cannot be performed remotely and reasonable alternate remote work is not feasible or productive.

Employees with childcare or eldercare needs due to coronavirus-related facility closings will also receive paid administrative leave for the time they are unavailable, including employees who are sick due to symptoms of a cold, flu or coronavirus.

All university travel, domestic and international, is suspended until further notice. And, all authorizations already previously given for university travel are now rescinded.

