SGA Officials elected despite COVID-19

The 2020-2021 Student Government Association Administration has been announced despite the impact COVID-19 has had on campaigning.

These positions are now filled:

SGA Executive Board

SGA President- Brenda Caldwell

SGA President- Brenda Caldwell

Vice President of Internal Affairs- Courtney Baskerville

Vice President of External Affairs- Naomi Desta

SGA Secretary- Aprie’la Warren

SGA Treasurer- Angela Medcalf

Attorney General- Zaria Woodford

Miss N.C. A&T- Brianna Rascoe

Mister N.C. A&T- Victor Solomon

Words cannot express how grateful I am to serve you. Thank you Aggies for trusting me to take the lead! I’m here because of YOU. ❤️

Senior Class Secretary- Joshua Taylor

Senior Class Council

Senior Class President- Camryn Deanes

Senior Class Secretary- Joshua Taylor

Miss Senior- Erica Thompson

Mister Senior- Nassir Holden

Junior Class Council

Junior Class President- Aigné Taylor

Junior Class Vice President- Christian Clark

Junior Class Treasurer- Cyen Peterkin

Miss Junior- Madison Wheaton

Sophomore Class Council

Sophomore Class Vice President- Courtney Anderson

Mister Sophomore – Troy Elbert

Judicial Council

Judicial Council- Faith Johnson

Senate

Senate

College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences- Makenzie Craig, Arianna Mackey, Jennifer Rice

College of Business and Economics- Lauren Atkinson, Kennedy Reid

College of Health and Human Sciences- Kiara Lassiter, Destiny McKenzie, Elise Mitchell

College of Science and Technology- Lauryn Bethea, Shannon Mosley, Jaiaudra Williams

College of Agricultural and Environmental Science- Taylor Mitchell

Run-Off elections

Mister Junior- Jordan Wilder, and Abeku Abercrombie

Sophomore Class President- Ezana Tamrat, and Omar Webb

Miss Sophomore- Avionna Burns, and Jordyn Foster

Run-off elections will be held online on March 27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.