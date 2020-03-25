SGA Officials elected despite COVID-19
March 25, 2020
The 2020-2021 Student Government Association Administration has been announced despite the impact COVID-19 has had on campaigning.
These positions are now filled:
SGA Executive Board
SGA President- Brenda Caldwell
Thank you to everyone who supported me on this journey to Becoming your SGA President. I am so thankful for the opportunity to represent the greatest students at my beloved North Carolina A&T State University. I can’t wait to see what we are able to accomplish together. #NCAT pic.twitter.com/K4RM1T1o2e
— Brenda (@b_claire99) March 25, 2020
Vice President of Internal Affairs- Courtney Baskerville
Vice President of External Affairs- Naomi Desta
SGA Secretary- Aprie’la Warren
SGA Treasurer- Angela Medcalf
Attorney General- Zaria Woodford
Miss N.C. A&T- Brianna Rascoe
Mister N.C. A&T- Victor Solomon
Words cannot express how grateful I am to serve you. Thank you Aggies for trusting me to take the lead! I’m here because of YOU. ❤️
The fun is over, let’s get to work. 👩🏾⚖️ Class is now in session ✨
-Your SGA Secretary 2020-2021… #THEECALDWELLADMINISTRATION #ncat pic.twitter.com/wNPEFyXDGa
— APRIELA4SGASECRETARY👩🏾⚖️ (@amourpreee) March 25, 2020
Senior Class Council
Senior Class President- Camryn Deanes
Senior Class Secretary- Joshua Taylor
Miss Senior- Erica Thompson
Mister Senior- Nassir Holden
Junior Class Council
Junior Class President- Aigné Taylor
Junior Class Vice President- Christian Clark
Junior Class Treasurer- Cyen Peterkin
Miss Junior- Madison Wheaton
Sophomore Class Council
Sophomore Class Vice President- Courtney Anderson
Mister Sophomore – Troy Elbert
Judicial Council
Judicial Council- Faith Johnson
#ncat thanks to everyone who supported me. I am officially a senator in the college of business and economics for the 2020-21 academic school year!
— kennedy:) (@kennedyelisere1) March 25, 2020
Senate
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences- Makenzie Craig, Arianna Mackey, Jennifer Rice
College of Business and Economics- Lauren Atkinson, Kennedy Reid
College of Health and Human Sciences- Kiara Lassiter, Destiny McKenzie, Elise Mitchell
College of Science and Technology- Lauryn Bethea, Shannon Mosley, Jaiaudra Williams
College of Agricultural and Environmental Science- Taylor Mitchell
Run-Off elections
Mister Junior- Jordan Wilder, and Abeku Abercrombie
Sophomore Class President- Ezana Tamrat, and Omar Webb
Miss Sophomore- Avionna Burns, and Jordyn Foster
Run-off elections will be held online on March 27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
