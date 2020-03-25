SGA Officials elected despite COVID-19

Courtesy of Brenda's Twitter

Lauren Mitchell, theYard Editor
March 25, 2020

The 2020-2021 Student Government Association Administration has been announced despite the impact COVID-19 has had on campaigning. 

These positions are now filled:

SGA Executive Board

SGA President- Brenda Caldwell

Vice President of Internal Affairs- Courtney Baskerville 

Vice President of External Affairs- Naomi Desta

SGA Secretary- Aprie’la Warren

SGA Treasurer- Angela Medcalf

Attorney General- Zaria Woodford

Miss N.C. A&T- Brianna Rascoe

Mister N.C. A&T- Victor Solomon

Senior Class Council

Senior Class President- Camryn Deanes

Senior Class Secretary- Joshua Taylor 

Miss Senior- Erica Thompson

Mister Senior- Nassir Holden

 

Junior Class Council

Junior Class President- Aigné Taylor

Junior Class Vice President- Christian Clark

Junior Class Treasurer- Cyen Peterkin

Miss Junior- Madison Wheaton 

 

Sophomore Class Council 

Sophomore Class Vice President- Courtney Anderson 

Mister Sophomore – Troy Elbert

 

Judicial Council

Judicial Council- Faith Johnson

Senate 

College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences- Makenzie Craig, Arianna Mackey, Jennifer Rice

College of Business and Economics- Lauren Atkinson, Kennedy Reid

College of Health and Human Sciences- Kiara Lassiter, Destiny McKenzie, Elise Mitchell

College of Science and Technology- Lauryn Bethea, Shannon Mosley, Jaiaudra Williams

College of Agricultural and Environmental Science- Taylor Mitchell

 

Run-Off elections

Mister Junior- Jordan Wilder, and Abeku  Abercrombie 

Sophomore Class President- Ezana Tamrat, and Omar Webb

Miss Sophomore- Avionna Burns, and Jordyn Foster

 

Run-off elections will be held online on March 27  from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

 