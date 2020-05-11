CARES Act funds emergency grants for N.C. A&T students

N.C. A&T received approximately $7 million to assist students, according to University Communications on Monday, May 11.

This funding comes from the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), which makes funding available to institutions to provide emergency grants to eligible students related to the disruption of in-person instructions due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. The fund allows the institution to make emergency grants to students for expenses related to food, housing, course materials, technology, transportation, healthcare and childcare.

To be eligible for funding, students must meet the Title IV eligibility requirements:

Have a valid Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on file;

Have a valid Social Security number;

Be enrolled in an eligible degree-seeking or certificate program;

Be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident or eligible non-citizen;

Be registered with Selective Service, if you are a male (if required);

Be maintaining Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP);

Not be in default on any federal student loans; do not owe a repayment on any Title IV financial aid;

And not have a federal or state conviction for drug possession or sale while receiving federal student aid.

Eligible students will be awarded through a tiered process with Pell-eligible students receiving the maximum award of $900. Non-Pell eligible students (Undergraduate and Graduate) will receive $500. All less than half-time students (including Pell recipients) will receive $250.

The following students are not eligible for the HEERF funding:

International or DACA students;

Students enrolled in a Distance Education Online Program;

Students not maintaining Satisfactory Academic Progress;

Students without a FAFSA on file;

And students who did not pass the Title IV eligibility requirements.

In addition, funds may not be used to pay a student’s balance.

The process of disbursement will be complete no later than June 15, 2020, according to the statement.