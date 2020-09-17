COVID-19+Dashboard+updated

The COVID-19 dashboard was recently updated for N.C. A&T for the week of Sept. 4 through Sept. 10.

During that week, while no employees tested positive for COVID-19, 10 students did test positive.

The total number of employees to have tested positive for COIVD-19 since July 1 remains at 19, while the total number of students who have tested positive since July 1 is now at 35.

Students and or staff who test positive for COVID-19 should contact the Student Health Center and take heed to the advice of your healthcare provider.

Testing is available at the Student Health Center just make sure you call in advance before entering the facility.

The dashboard is updated every Friday and the Student Health Center is opened Monday through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.