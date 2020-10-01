North+Carolina+to+move+to+Phase+3+of+reopening

Bars and entertainment venues will be able to reopen at limited outdoor capacity, as Gov. Roy Cooper moves North Carolina to Phase 3.

To safely transition, Gov. Roy Cooper is using phases. Currently, North Carolina is in Phase 2.5 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan. This executive order started on Sept. 4 at 5 p.m., which consisted of mask mandates, social distancing and the 3Ws (wear, wait and wash).

Based on NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard, there are 210,632 cases of the coronavirus. Gov. Cooper believes that North Carolina is stable enough to move to the next phase, considering his concerns towards children’s education during the pandemic.

“Our top priority remains getting children back to in-person learning,” Cooper said at a news conference Wednesday. “This month marks a major shift for many families now and in the coming months as schools open their doors, some for the first time since the pandemic.”

Here’s what Phase 3 means:

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000

Smaller outdoor entertainment venues are open at 30% capacity or 100 people (whichever is less)

Bars can operate outside at 30% capacity or 100 people (whichever is less)

Outdoor amusement parks are open at 30% occupancy

Mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors

In regards to the Greensboro community, some businesses are choosing to stay closed, such as RED Cinemas and Wet’ N Wild.

RED Cinemas has not released a statement since March about their reopening date.

As for Wet’ N Wild, the amusement park has decided to reopen next year in May 2021.

As for N.C. A&T, last month, the Campus Recreation Center opened on Sept. 7 with a sign-in system for students to work out on an hourly basis. A week after its opening, the Recreation Center decided to close until Phase 3 began. The university has not released a statement about the Recreation Center reopening. The previous guidelines of a sign-in sheet and a one hour workout limit are guidelines that have not been confirmed for this recent phase. Phase 3 will still enforce the use of masks and social distancing.

Phase 3 will be effective starting Friday, at 5 p.m. This executive order will continue until Oct. 23. For more information, please visit the governor’s site.