N.C. A&T hits a cumulative number of 423 COVID-19 cases among students

N.C. A&T has hit a cumulative number of 423 COVID-19 cases among students since July 1.

The COVID-19 dashboard was updated for the university for the week of Nov. 13 through Nov. 15. During that week, 43 students tested positive for COVID-19. No employees during that period tested positive for the virus.

Since July 1, 423 students and 41 employees have tested positive for the virus.

In an effort to decrease cases, the university issued changes for the remainder of the semester.

“All dining and retail services, including the University Bookstore, have been converted to entirely pick-up operations with no seating options […] If you have not been recently tested, we strongly encourage you to be tested before leaving for the Winter Break,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin in a memo.

Other changes to university operations include:

No visitors are allowed in student residence halls or student rooms, including other students who do not reside in the hall, room, suite or apartment. Students are not permitted to enter other residential buildings except their own.

No outside guests, parents or family members of students are allowed in any residential building except to assist a student in moving out. Residential students may only have 1 guest assist them in moving out, and those guests must check in and have a temperature screening before entering.

No in-person events, activities or gatherings of any size are permitted. Students who host or attend such gatherings or events will face discipline up to and including dismissal from university housing, and may also include suspension or expulsion from the university.

The Student Center currently remains open, with normal operating hours, however no common area seating is available.