N.C. A&T hits a cumulative number of 291 COVID-19 cases in spring 2021

N.C. A&T has hit a cumulative number of 291 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 1.

The COVID-19 dashboard was updated for the university for the week of Feb.26 through Mar. 4. During that week, five students tested positive for COVID-19. No employees during that period tested positive for the virus.

Since Jan. 1, 249 students and 42 employees have tested positive for the virus.

Due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases, N.C. A&T made changes to their university operations. The following changes were implemented over the course of the last month:

Starting Mar.11, The Alumni Foundation Center is offering the first dose of the Moderna vaccination to N.C. A&T students, faculty/staff that fall under Group 3 guidelines. Anyone who works on campus at least one day of the week or more, including student employees, is eligible to be vaccinated.

Visitation in residence halls are limited to residence hall students and only in common areas. No non-residence hall visitors, including family members, will be allowed at this time

The game/video rooms in the Student Center are open with a limited capacity of 10 students at a time

The Campus Recreation Center is opened and requires students to schedule an appointment. However, all appointments scheduled to Mar. 10 are full. The yoga room, dance studio and locker rooms remain closed and water fountains are turned off. Students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and towels. Before entering the center, a digital thermometer is used to scan the student’s temperatures.

Aggie Shuttle Bus services resumed their overnight operations on Mar. 1. Transportation is provided between 11 p.m. till 2 a.m using PassioGo!to request a shuttle

Limited in-person campus dining has resumed for Williams Dining hall and The Marketplace with seating limited to 50 percent of each dining hall’s capacity. Students still have the option to

The Student Center currently remains open, with normal operating hours with limited seating area.