COVID-19+dashboard+update

The COVID-19 dashboard was recently updated for N.C. A&T for the week of Mar. 5 through Mar. 11.

During the week, nine students tested positive for COVID-19 and no employees were tested positive for the virus.

The total number of employees to have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1 is 44, while the total number of students who have tested positive since Jan. 1 is now at 262.

The university has not had a cluster since Jan. 15, where 7 student athletes from the football team were tested positive. Students and or staff who test positive for COVID-19 should contact the Student Health Center and take heed to the advice of your healthcare provider

Due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases, N.C. A&T made changes to their university operations. The following changes were implemented over the past few days:

The university has decided to host an in-person commencent ceremony on May 9, at the Truist Stadium. A decision has not been made in the number of attendees and ticket distribution.

The university will revert to normal academic operations in Fall 2021. Normal operations include face-to-face instruction, original meeting schedules (50 minute classes), normal hours for student facilities, and residence halls at full capacity. Students have the option to have online instruction.

he dashboard is updated every Friday and testing is available at the Student Health Center. The Student Health Center is opened Monday through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.