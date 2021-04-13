COVID-19+dashboard+update

The COVID-19 dashboard was recently updated for N.C. A&T for the week of Apr. 2 through Apr. 11.

During the week, 56 students and zero employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of employees to have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1 is 51, while the total number of students who have tested positive since Jan. 1 is now at 510.

The university has not had a cluster since Apr. 7, where six student residents in Sebastian Palace tested positive. Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 should contact the Student Health Center and take heed to the advice of your healthcare provider

The dashboard is updated every Friday and testing is available at the Student Health Center which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Apr. 11, the Office of Student Activities offered rapid COVID-19 testing for students who attended the Aggiefest event, Dreamgirls at the Stadium.

During Aggiefest, there were many parties outside of A&T that superseded Governor Roy Cooper’s capacity guidelines. Chancellor Martin sent an email to address his concern about seeing videos of students at those events without masks and limited social distancing.

As a result, he reminded students about the recent approval to have in-person events and if students continue to not follow guidelines, the school would have to cancel or postpone events. This includes commencement ceremonies, limited capacity in spring athletic events, and other activities in the Student Center.

“We don’t want to be forced to cancel or postpone any of those events or activities because of viral spread on campus, brought by student participation in super spreader events,” said Martin.

The university provides Moderna vaccinations to anyone 18 years of age or older at the Alumni Foundation Events Center. First vaccination shots are given on Thursdays and the second shot is given on Tuesdays. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation is to take the shots 28 days apart.

Chancellor Martin stated that a second Johnson & Johnson clinic will be opened next week.

“ On April 24, we will offer our second Johnson & Johnson clinic, which is a single-shot vaccination. Individuals 16 and older are eligible for that shot,” said Martin.