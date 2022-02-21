Honoring The Divine Nine: The Zeta Alpha Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. & The Eta Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

This Black History Month, The A&T Register will be recognizing the Divine 9 Greek organizations on our campus. These organizations are a staple in the Black community and will continue to be appreciated at HBCUs all over.

The Zeta Alpha Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was charted on N.C. A&T’s campus on July 16, 1934. The woman of the sorority exemplifies sisterhood, service, scholarship and what it means to be a finer woman.

The Eta Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. was chartered on N.C. A&T’s campus in March of 1919. The men of the fraternity practice the saying, “Culture For Service, and Service For Humanity.”