How to Have a Fun Spring Break 2022

​​It is spring break, at last! All of the late nights of studying and early mornings of struggle will be redeemed by a week-long vacation. While some of us might be headed home for downtime, others of us might be on our way to the beach for some fun in the sun. No matter what your plans are, here is a list of reminders to ensure a fun spring break.

Do not plan out every activity

Enjoy the relaxation! Just be flexible. You never know what is around the corner, so keep a less rigid itinerary because you are on break. Of course, you want to squeeze in as much fun as possible, but you might want to avoid overscheduling your break with too many activities.

Take some time for yourself

While spring break is the perfect time to spend a little quality time with family and friends, it is important to take some time to invest in yourself. Try a new hobby. Make a little money.

Unplug

Take a step away from social media. Spring break is a short week, so make the most of the time with your family or friends. Hang up and hang out.

Think outside the beach

While soaking up a little sun will always hold a place in anyone’s heart, don’t rule out the less tropical locales. Go to the lake or even go to the mountains. Get away from the normal vacation hot spots, and try something new and different.

Keep your routine

There is no better time to reset and recharge than spring break, but at the end of the week, it will be time to go back to reality! Fight the re-entry blues by maintaining your routine as much as possible while you are away.

Take lots of pictures

Whatever you do, capture the moment. You will look back on those memories years from now, and be so glad that you did.

Only pack the essentials

You are just there for a week; don’t spend your time lugging around your suitcase. Pack what you need, and when in doubt leave it out!

Volunteer

Do you not have any plans yet? Clean up litter in your neighborhood. Pick up trash around ponds and creeks that harm wildlife. Help an elderly neighbor with yard work or house maintenance.

Know the risks, have a plan, and stick together

No matter what, everyone needs to return back to Aggieland the way they left. Ensuring you are safe is essential to your successful spring break. If you are traveling to a new place, do a little research ahead of time to be prepared for your surroundings. As always, travel in groups with trusted people, never travel alone. Have fun together and go home together.

Whatever you decide to do, just remember to have a fun and safe spring break Aggies!