N.C. A&T sisters successfully launch annual basketball showcase

N.C. A&T is home to plenty of entrepreneurial and innovative minds and these N.C. A&T sisters are a clear example of what Aggies do. N.C. A&T’s own Moriah Terry, a senior international business student and Aliyah Terry, a sophomore computer engineering student, launched their inaugural basketball showcase.

Being a coach’s daughter influenced the two, and now the sisters seek to continue their family’s legacy, not as players but as innovators.

Basketball has been an instrumental part of the sisters’ lives since birth. Their father, Baronton Terry, coached high school basketball for over 20 years, receiving multiple conference championships and winning a state championship in 2011.

In addition to being a coach’s daughter, both sisters played varsity basketball throughout high school.

“From years of traveling as a coach’s daughter, we have witnessed what the love of this game can do for a person on and off the court. We have grown a connection to this game, first as players and now as facilitators,” Aliyah Terry said.

The showcase highlights young talent in the Charlotte area and gives students with aspirations of working in the sports and media industry the opportunity to intern at the event and work as a media crew.

“We want to get these players exposure and hopefully aid them with their development in their basketball career but we also want to give opportunities for those who want to be involved with sports in any aspect, even if it is not on the court,” Moriah Terry said.

Interns were tasked with posting content on social media pages for engagement, promoting and selling tickets for the event and conducting post-game interviews with players and coaches.

A couple big-name teams participated in the tournament, including “1 of 1 Prep Academy,” a high school basketball team created by Charlotte Hornets guard, former rookie of the year and all-star LaMelo Ball.

Like the Terry sisters, Ball also seeks to allow young talent to grow and develop in basketball.

1 of 1 Prep went undefeated in the tournament, proving to be a threat in North Carolina high school basketball

UNC Tar Heels starting forward Leaky Black was in attendance and spoke on the importance of highlighting young talent in the North Carolina area.

“North Carolina is a hoop state,” Black said. “There’s so much talent here that can go unnoticed. I’m glad tournaments and showcases such as this one exist. We can get their names out there.”

The Terry sisters were overwhelmed with joy with the outcome and support of their very first showcase.

“For this to be the first time to launch something like this, the turnout was terrific. Providing opportunities for youth in our community is something that we want to continue to do,” Aliyah Terry said.

While both of the Terry sisters are college students with demanding schedules, they were able to put on a remarkable event and have it go off without a hitch.

“The week of the showcase is probably the most running around we’ve had to do in a while and the funny thing is we would do it all again,” Moriah Terry said. “All the long nights and early mornings were worth it. Best believe we’re far from done.”

Next up, the sisters plan to host an all-star game in April for high school basketball players in North Carolina. Be sure to follow the Terry sisters on Instagram for updates on upcoming events and programs.