Ways+to+stay+active+during+COVID-19

Greensboro, N.C. – The nation is still getting adjusted to the extension of social distancing and quarantine orders due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since the order to close all non-essential businesses, thousands of people have been left cooped up in their homes with no central place to be active. The pandemic has caused many people to file for unemployment, while essential workers continue to risk their health every day, to serve our communities.

If you’re the type of person who likes structure and routine, then you may have a specific time and place you enjoy working out. This is common in many people who go to the gym regularly because they have created a system that works for them. Sadly enough, the pandemic has forced people to tweak their usual fitness routines.

With the closure of gyms, recreational centers, and some parks, folks have been left wondering what to do next. Getting adjusted to a new system may be challenging, even uncomfortable, but it is certainly not impossible.

The best alternative for going to the gym is switching to home workouts. This is an innovative and convenient way to get in a full workout, within the barriers of your home. Seeing that we are in 2020, and the advancement of technology is at an all-time high, also makes it easier to stay updated on all your workouts and dietary needs.

Fitness experts across the world are using platforms like Youtube, Nike Training Club, and Les Mills to broadcast in-home workouts to make sure their followers don’t miss out on any gains!

Famous YouTuber and fitness trainer Alex Costa designed a full-body workout video that does not require any weights or equipment. This workout includes multiple sets of cossack squats, jump squats, planks, mountain climbers, Russian twisters, and many more… The workout is specially designed to push your body, as he instructed viewers to do it twice to fully complete the workout.

“We have to be innovative,” Costa tells viewers. “We have to come up with new ways of working out at home… this is what we have to do until we ride this thing out.”

And surely enough, Costa is right. We need to be innovative. We need to be constantly thinking of new ways to improve the current situation we are in. Until we can do that, many people may miss out on their potential.

If pumping iron is not your forte, there are many other alternatives to staying in shape during the pandemic.

Yoga, along with dance, are great substitutes for staying active.

Yoga can increase flexibility, help relieve stress, develop body awareness, and gain strength and stamina. Yoga is so beneficial because it allows you to tap into your inner self and relax your mind. After you finish stretching with yoga it is time to turn up the music and dance.

Dancing is a great way to just relax and release a lot of bound up energy. Dancing will definitely put a smile on your face and is a fun activity to do with family. Make sure to work up a sweat, but don’t overwork yourself. Thirty minutes should be sufficient enough to get the heart pumping and blood flowing.

As always, remember to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Make sure to stay at least six feet away from people and refrain from gatherings of ten or more people. Practice active hand-washing and never touch your face/eyes. Also remember to stay in the house, unless it is for an essential reason.

We need to come together as one, to follow strict guidelines and rules set by our nation’s officials, to combat the COVID-19 virus, and swiftly return to our normal lives and routines.