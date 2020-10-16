N.C. A&T basketball players test positive for COVID-19

Five members of N.C. A&T’s men’s basketball team tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 16. This is deemed a cluster, which is when five or more cases are in close proximity to one another.

The first positive case was determined last Friday and in a matter of days, three more cases followed.

Student Health Center officials are currently taking the necessary steps to control the spread by suspending team practices.

Throughout the 2020 fall semester N.C. A&T has been very strict with students staying safe on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic. All buildings and dorms require a face covering.

The university, as well as the athletic department, will use all necessary protocols to protect students from further spreading COVID-19.

No further statement has been made regarding any other student-athletes testing at this time.

If you have any questions or want to be tested please contact the Student health center at (336) 334-7880.