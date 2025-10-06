Liquid Gold takes on its third year at GHOE

They danced onto the scene three years ago with unapologetic confidence and a mission to rewrite the rules.

Now, as N.C. A&T’s Liquid Gold plus-size majorette team prepares to take on the Greatest Homecoming on Earth once again, its presence is no longer a question; it’s a statement.

Inspired by the love she had for the Alabama State Honeybeez, Jada Mayes, 21, founded Liquid Gold in 2022 to challenge the traditional standards of majorette. Liquid Gold, now entering its third year at A&T’s Homecoming, continues to strive in its appearances and performances.

“I wanted to create a space where other girls who look like me can flourish,” said Mayes, a recent graduate now pursuing a master’s degree in film at Howard University. “The team faced many challenges starting up. The biggest challenge I faced starting off was the administration. The communication was off, and I feel like that was unfair to me.”

With those issues being resolved, Liquid Gold is now a campus staple.

“I came to Liquid Gold because it was the only dance outlet on campus that fit me and my dance style,” said Oliva Smith, a senior professional theater major from Greensboro, North Carolina.

They all support and challenge each other during rehearsals and performances, striving for the best.

“Everyone will tell you I’m the crier of the team; I cried almost every practice because it was something I’d never done,” said Abby Silver, a senior child development and family studies major from Greenville, North Carolina. “But the team never let me quit.”

Everyone puts forth effort to give the best performance. They all work together when it comes to how things work and creating moves for their stands – the routines performed in the bleachers.

“There are always opportunities to show new stands and give out input,” Silver said. “The captain will ultimately have the final decision but will allow everyone to share their thoughts.”

In the weeks leading up to GHOE, the team has been working really hard to make sure that they have solid stands ready for the game and parade.

“We are practicing stands and parade to make sure we are ready,” Smith said.

Along with stands and the parade performances, team members are making sure they have their outfits together and making sure to stay in shape.

“Currently we are running stands, getting costumes together and preparing for the parade,” Silver said. “GHOE is a busy time for us, so we have a lot to do before then.”

Members are excited about the parade and ready to hear all of the cheers and excitement from the crowd. They’re hoping beyond GHOE, Liquid Gold continues to grow and that they become more recognizable on and off campus, hoping to expand the places they are able to perform.

“I hope we receive more opportunities to showcase our talents,” Smith said. “We’re hoping to be able to dance at basketball games in the future.”

Silver wants the team to continue to be “a space for anyone to come together to feel confident in themselves, and I hope it stays that way.”