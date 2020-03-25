N.C. A&T confirms positive case of COVID-19; opens Student Emergency Fund

This+illustration%2C+created+at+the+Centers+for+Disease+Control+and+Prevention+%28CDC%29%2C+reveals+ultrastructural+morphology+exhibited+by+coronaviruses.+

Photo courtesy of CDC on Unsplash

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

Lauren Mitchell, theYARD Editor
March 25, 2020

There are now 504 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services, including one N.C. A&T community member. 

The state has also confirmed its first Covid-19 related death, per a statement from Governor Roy Cooper. The patient was from Cabarrus County, in their late 70s and had multiple underlying health conditions. 

N.C. A&T  is monitoring the global outbreak and spread of coronavirus disease. 

On Tuesday, March 24 N.C. A&T released an official statement regarding the positive diagnosis of an N.C. A&T community member. 

University Advancement has set up a special fund to assist students experiencing financial hardships related to the coronavirus pandemic. Funding will support: 

  • Food and toiletries 
  • Necessary storage fees
  • Educationally related expenses, including technology needs
  • Travel money for students to get home

The availability of funding is on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are depleted. Students in need are encouraged to apply for the one-time grant of up to $350.

Changes to the  Spring 2020 Academic Calendar have also been made regarding the Covid-19 pandemic including: 

  • Deadline to Drop a Course: Friday, March 27, 2020
  • Deadline to Withdraw from the University: Friday, April 3, 2020
  • Deadline to Submit Thesis/Dissertation Documents to the Graduate College: Friday, April 3, 2020

N.C. A&T also released a Q&A regarding the concerns of student workers. Guidance from the UNC system stated,  all student workers would receive “administrative paid leave” through March 31.  

Later, additional guidance became available, allowing N.C. A&T to update campus communication to state that students would be paid through the end of the semester. 

More on this as it develops. Read more on the COVID-19 pandemic.