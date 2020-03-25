N.C. A&T confirms positive case of COVID-19; opens Student Emergency Fund
March 25, 2020
There are now 504 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services, including one N.C. A&T community member.
The state has also confirmed its first Covid-19 related death, per a statement from Governor Roy Cooper. The patient was from Cabarrus County, in their late 70s and had multiple underlying health conditions.
N.C. A&T is monitoring the global outbreak and spread of coronavirus disease.
On Tuesday, March 24 N.C. A&T released an official statement regarding the positive diagnosis of an N.C. A&T community member.
University Advancement has set up a special fund to assist students experiencing financial hardships related to the coronavirus pandemic. Funding will support:
- Food and toiletries
- Necessary storage fees
- Educationally related expenses, including technology needs
- Travel money for students to get home
The availability of funding is on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are depleted. Students in need are encouraged to apply for the one-time grant of up to $350.
Changes to the Spring 2020 Academic Calendar have also been made regarding the Covid-19 pandemic including:
- Deadline to Drop a Course: Friday, March 27, 2020
- Deadline to Withdraw from the University: Friday, April 3, 2020
- Deadline to Submit Thesis/Dissertation Documents to the Graduate College: Friday, April 3, 2020
N.C. A&T also released a Q&A regarding the concerns of student workers. Guidance from the UNC system stated, all student workers would receive “administrative paid leave” through March 31.
Later, additional guidance became available, allowing N.C. A&T to update campus communication to state that students would be paid through the end of the semester.
More on this as it develops. Read more on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Junior journalism and mass communication student with a concentration in multimedia journalism
