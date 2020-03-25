N.C. A&T confirms positive case of COVID-19; opens Student Emergency Fund

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

There are now 504 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services, including one N.C. A&T community member.

The state has also confirmed its first Covid-19 related death, per a statement from Governor Roy Cooper. The patient was from Cabarrus County, in their late 70s and had multiple underlying health conditions.

N.C. A&T is monitoring the global outbreak and spread of coronavirus disease.

On Tuesday, March 24 N.C. A&T released an official statement regarding the positive diagnosis of an N.C. A&T community member.

University Advancement has set up a special fund to assist students experiencing financial hardships related to the coronavirus pandemic. Funding will support:

Food and toiletries

Necessary storage fees

Educationally related expenses, including technology needs

Travel money for students to get home

The availability of funding is on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are depleted. Students in need are encouraged to apply for the one-time grant of up to $350.

Changes to the Spring 2020 Academic Calendar have also been made regarding the Covid-19 pandemic including:

Deadline to Drop a Course: Friday, March 27, 2020

Deadline to Withdraw from the University: Friday, April 3, 2020

Deadline to Submit Thesis/Dissertation Documents to the Graduate College: Friday, April 3, 2020

N.C. A&T also released a Q&A regarding the concerns of student workers. Guidance from the UNC system stated, all student workers would receive “administrative paid leave” through March 31.

Later, additional guidance became available, allowing N.C. A&T to update campus communication to state that students would be paid through the end of the semester.

