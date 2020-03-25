Stay-at-home order issued for Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County

Guilford County and the cities of Greensboro and High Point will establish a “stay home” order in response to increasing levels of threat from the coronavirus.

The order takes effect at 5 p.m. Friday and is expected to last through April 16. This decision comes after North Carolina faced its first COVID-19 deaths.

The local governments held a press conference to reveal new developments in their struggle with COVID-19, which has spread to at least 22 people in Guilford County and more than 500 people in the state.

All non-essential businesses and government agencies must cease operations.

People will still be allowed to leave their homes to get food, gas, medication and receive medical care and other essentials.

Essential businesses and operations include:

Stores that sell groceries and medicine

Organizations that provide charitable and social services

Media

Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation

Financial institutions

Hardware and supply stores

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services

Educational institutions

Laundry services

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Transportation

Home-based care and services

Residential facilities and shelters

Childcare centers

Hotels and motels

Funeral services

Parks and greenways, however, will remain open.

“This Stay-at-Home order requires Greensboro residents to stay home in an effort to reduce exposure and flatten the curve to reduce community spread and hospital admissions,” said Mayor Vaughan. “This decision was not an easy one. I have relied on the advice of our medical community, especially our local Cone Health System and its CEO, Terry Akin.

Similar orders have already been issued by Mecklenburg County and the City of Durham.

More restrictions for the state will be released soon, according to Governor Roy Cooper.