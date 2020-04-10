How Celebrities are combating COVID-19

The coronavirus has hit the United States hard this past month. Stores are closing, people lost their jobs, children have to be homeschooled and there is a shortage of toilet paper.

Amid the outbreak, Josh Gad, voice actor of Frozen’s Olaf has made it his personal mission to help parents entertain their children. He announced on twitter he was going to read bedtime stories virtually, according to Tanks Good news.com.

The voice actor has been reading to children since March 13, 2020. In the beginning of the first video he had a message for parents explaining he wanted to give parents a break and their children a distraction during this time of quarantine.

“I’ll try to provide at least 10 minutes of daycare to you and your families a night while we’re going through this unprecedented global event,” Gad said. “I love you all. I’m hoping you’re all healthy and safe, wherever you are, and hopefully, I will see you all very soon. Take care.”

The first book he read to the children and their families is “Olivia goes to Venice” by Ian Falconer.

The father of two understands how parents are feeling right now, so he took to twitter to express his feelings about home school.

Guys, homeschooling is a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PRFMKeePIH — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 17, 2020

Interested parents, children, and viewers of Gad’s bedtime story readings are encouraged to search the hashtag #GadBookClub on twitter.

Gad is not the only celebrity to provide help and relieve parents during this time. Samuel L Jackson shared an audio version the children’s book, “Go the **** to Sleep” by Adam Mansbach.

The new book being title Stay the **** at home is encouraging Americans to stay home according to Vanityfair.com.

Actor Patrick Stewart has read Sonnets to his twitter followers since the start of stay-at-home orders. For users who are more interested in hearing live music, John Legend and his family hosted a virtual concert from their home to entertain their fans. Lizzo has also offered virtual Yoga.

Celebrities everywhere are aiding their fans with entertainment even if they cannot be around them during the times of the pandemic. Variety curated a list of celebrity virtual events that can be accessed by clicking the link.