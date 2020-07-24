How COVID-19 affects sports at N.C. A&T

With a pandemic going on, safety and health should be the number one concern for the people. A critical priority is how the campus will operate when the school year starts in August.

Earlier this month, four N.C. A&T student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. All of them were asymptomatic and put in isolation. The student-athletes are back on campus for workouts and will continue to be monitored for their health.

“We do symptoms and temperature testing every day,” Associate Athletic Director Brian Holloway said. “All student-athletes, coaches, and staff will be required to wear masks/face coverings in and around our athletics facilities and observe social distancing. No visitors will be allowed without prior approval.”

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced last week that they were deciding to suspend all fall sports to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The rapid escalation of COVID-19 cases on the east coast has had a significant impact on the decision. Data suggest that minority communities are being heavily affected by the virus.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes continue to be our number one priority. We have decided to suspend all sports competitions after careful review of the current conditions and consideration of the potential exposure that regular travel to competitions may cause and ongoing extensive physical contact,” Howard University President and Chair of MEAC Council of Presidents said.

A decision is yet to be made on whether fall sports will be moved to the 2021 spring semester.

This upcoming year would’ve been the Aggies’ final year in the MEAC conference after switching to the Big South earlier this year.